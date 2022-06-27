Strickland and Campbell Launch Marathon Talent

Music industry veterans Peter Strickland and Craig Campbell are joining forces under Marathon Talent, the pair announced jointly today. The company combines Marathon Talent Agency and Campbell Entertainment management clients under a new full-service management and artist development business.

"Craig upholds the values of Marathon Talent, not only in his career but also in his daily lifestyle - being honest, dedicated, trustworthy resilient. His integrity is unshakable," says Strickland.

A Boston native, Strickland established Marathon Talent Agency in 2018 after rising to Chief Marketing Officer during his tenure at Warner Music Group. A multi-genre management company, the Marathon roster includes Jon Wolfe, comedian Byron Kennedy, and pop artist Maeve Steele, among others.

He helped launch the careers of Blake Shelton, Dan+Shay, Faith Hill, Hunter Hayes, Jana Kramer, Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Larry The Cable Guy, and others. He was recognized as a "Top 50 Power Player" by Billboard Magazine in 2015 and 2017, and is a 2008 graduate of Leadership Music.

"I admired Peter's career from down the street, while he was at Warner and I was at Sony," said Campbell. "I really got to know him after he launched Marathon Talent Agency and was drawn to his passion for artists and their music. When he brought up the idea of combining our strengths, it was an easy and enthusiastic 'yes'."

Campbell spent nine years at AristoMedia and 14 representing artists like The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Gretchen Wilson, Montgomery Gentry, and Patty Loveless at Sony Music/Sony BMG Nashville. He launched publicity and artist management company, Campbell Entertainment, in 2008.

He brings pianist Kory Caudill and traditionalist Tommy Townsend (with Space Colonel Management) to Marathon Talent and will maintain a select group of publicity clients at Campbell Entertainment. A native of Cincinnati, he is a graduate of MTSU's Recording Industry Management Program and a 2013 alumnus of Leadership Music.

Photo Credit: James Isaac Jones Photography