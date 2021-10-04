Stray And The Soundtrack Kicks Off Disney Covers with 'I 2 I' From 'A Goofy Movie'

Stray and the Soundtrack has kicked off their brand new series of cover songs called Disney Deep Dives -- which will be released as part of their Stray Covers project every other Tuesday through August 2022 -- with an electrifying cover and music video of "I 2 I" from 1995's "A Goofy Movie." The track and video features special guest Bryce Charles on co-lead vocals and cosplaying as Powerline. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/WH5jz8gmEM8

Stray and the Soundtrack is the musical love child of Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, combining a collective 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, a love for all genres of music, and a flair for the theatrical. The band's eponymous debut album features 11 original songs written, performed and produced by Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, plus a bonus track cover of Jim Steinman's "Bat Out Of Hell." Among the project's standouts are "Say Hi To The Devil" (a 70's-flavored jam band anthem), "Say When" (a 60's-style doowop jam), "Here On Mars" (a 90's-inspired alt rock banger), and "Don't Slip Away" (evoking memories of early 2000's prom ballads).

The creation of Stray And The Soundtrack originated when Shawn and Michael were touring the world working on "For The Record: The Brat Pack." Shawn hails from Buffalo, NY and is an accomplished actor/singer/songwriter who previously released a solo album, starred in multiple regional theatre casts across the country, and is currently playing Earl in the national tour of "Waitress The Musical." Michael grew up in Lansdale, PA and is a masterful musician and producer who toured with "Chicago" and produced singles and records for various artists in the New York and Los Angeles areas.

Stray And The Soundtrack can be found on all streaming services and social media platforms.