Straight No Chaser To Return To Hershey With 25th Anniversary Celebration

Straight No Chaser is returning to Hershey Theatre with "The 25th Anniversary Celebration" tour on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with two performances at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Straight No Chaser will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2022 with a 62-date fall tour and their third PBS special airing nationwide starting in June. "The 25th Anniversary Celebration" tour begins on October 20 in Deadwood, South Dakota, and will run through New Year's Eve, when the tour wraps up in Portland, OR.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, Straight No Chaser eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern-day a cappella movement. The chart-topping a cappella group has since sold more than three million albums, garnered more than a billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets.

"When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we'd have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world," said group member Walter Chase. "What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.SNCMusic.com.