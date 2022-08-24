Story of the Year Return With New Single 'Real Life'

After the 2017 critically acclaimed 5th studio album release Wolves, touring, playing festivals and more... Story Of The Year are back and released a scorching and melodic new single called "Real Life" after signing with SharpTone Records.

The new song highlights everything that fans have grown to love about Story Of The Year over their impressive career - addictive instrumentals, powerful vocals, and a story that listeners can relate to.

"'Real Life' is the sound of four lifelong friends re-lighting the torch and deciding they want to be a full time band again," says guitarist Ryan Phillips.

He continues, "Real Life is one of those special songs that just kind of happened. We didn't sit around for months consciously trying to write a song like this. It just kind of came out. The songs that fight you the whole way are always duds. It's the ones that come from out of nowhere and almost write themselves that are the best."

"Real Life is a return to form for Story Of The Year," adds vocalist Dan Marsala. "It evokes the same emotion and energy of Page Avenue but with a brand new and exciting feel. It's a song about the constant struggle of making a relationship work. The ups and downs of being in love. Not every day is full of sunshine, but if you fight through the pain together, you can make it out alive with a smile on your face."

"We very much built this band on DIY punk rock ethos, and we still carry aspects of that mindset with us to this day," explains Phillips. "We're shooting all of our videos in our hometown, with a crew of super talented creatives all based here in STL. With Jordan Phoenix at the helm as director, we freely shoot ideas around and then the team brings them to fruition. It's beautiful.

"The "his" and "hers" bloody knives (and in turn the blood couple) represent 2 people who deeply hurt each other, but can't live without each other. "You and I, are suicide" is a metaphor for crazy love: doomed, but beautiful and authentic. With the knives and blood the goal to create a visually arresting metaphor for two people in love, but who are deeply hurting each other. It's psycho love, but it's the real deal."

Story Of The Year's debut album, Page Avenue, was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until the Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and The Used cemented Story Of The Year's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act.

The connection between the band and audience transformed Story Of The Year from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017).

They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

Sat, Aug 27 - Is For Lovers Festival - Wichita, KS*

Sun, Aug 28 - Is For Lovers Festival - Denver, CO*

Tue, Aug 30 - South Side Music Hall - Dallas, TX

Wed, Aug 31 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

Fri, Sep 2 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Sat, Sep 3 - Center Stage Theater - Atlanta, GA

Sun, Sep 4 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

Mon, Sep 5 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

Tue, Sep 6 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

Wed, Sep 7 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Fri, Sep 9 - Four Chord Music Festival 2022 - Washington, PA*

Sat, Sep 10 - Ohio Is For Lovers Festival 2022 - Cincinnati, OH*

Sun, Sep 11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022 - Alton, VA*

Fri, Oct 21 - When We Were Young Sideshow - Las Vegas, NV

Sat, Oct 22 - When We Were Young 2022 - Las Vegas, NV*

Sun, Oct 23 - When We Were Young 2022 - Las Vegas, NV*

Fri, Oct 28 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

Sat, Oct 29 - When We Were Young 2022 - Las Vegas, NV*

*Festival Appearance