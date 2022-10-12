Story of the Year Announce New Album 'Tear Me to Pieces'

After a summer of high-energy shows, Story Of The Year have announced their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records. The new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways.

"I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says guitarist Ryan Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, s, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

Fans can pre-save Tear Me To Pieces now here.

To celebrate the announcement, Story Of The Year have shared lead single and title track "Tear Me To Pieces". The track sets the tone for the entire album - hard-hitting, catchy, and unforgettable.

On the new track, Phillips explains, "Perhaps more than any song on the record, 'Tear Me to Pieces' checks all of the boxes in regards to what best defines Story Of The Year - anthemic pop choruses balanced with guttural screams, high energy punk rock inspired drums, dark-ish lyrics, and aggressive guitar riffs. This one song runs the gamut."

"This song fully represents the lyrical and musical vibe of the entire album," continues vocalist Dan Marsala. "That's why we chose it to be the opening track and album title as well. 'Tear Me To Pieces' puts you in the right mindset to hear the best record Story Of The Year has recorded in a long time.

The announcement follows the recent release of "Real Life", the band's first single with SharpTone Records. The track highlights everything that fans have grown to love about Story Of The Year over their impressive career - addictive instrumentals, powerful vocals, and a story that listeners can relate to.

"Real Life is a return to form for Story Of The Year," says Marsala. "It evokes the same emotion and energy of Page Avenue but with a brand new and exciting feel. It's a song about the constant struggle of making a relationship work. The ups and downs of being in love. Not every day is full of sunshine, but if you fight through the pain together, you can make it out alive with a smile on your face."

Watch the new music video here: