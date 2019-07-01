Stormzy Makes History With Iconic Glastonbury Headlining Set

Rap heavyweight Stormzy becomes the first black British solo artist ever to headline Glastonbury and the second youngest (at 25-years-old), behind David Bowie at 24 in 1971. With a commanding and flawless 2-hour performance that has received praise from fellow-artists like Adele, Drake, and Ed Sheeran, highlights included an intro with rap icon Jay-Z, a guest appearance by Coldplay's Chris Martin, and a custom designed vest (pictured above) from living legend, artist Banksy.

The performance comes during what has already been a historic period for the critically acclaimed and multiple award-winning musician. His first release since 2017 - "Vossi Bop" - broke the record for the biggest week one streams for a British rapper ever, with over 12.7 million first-week streams upon its release in April. The single subsequently earned Stormzy his first ever UK #1 single (and fifth top 10), holding the top position for two consecutive weeks. The track also achieved the highest first-week streaming total ever for any rapper in the UK (smashing a record previously held by Drake), and the fifth largest of all time, including all acts.

"Vossi Bop" was met with immediate critical acclaim from around the globe, with Complex declaring it "a party-ready rap banger" and TIME including the track in their "5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Weekend." The track was also heralded by Rolling Stone, The FADER, XXL, and Hypebeast - to name just a few. The week prior to Glastonbury, Stormzy released a second track "Crown," which has already amassed millions of streams in just a matter of days.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You