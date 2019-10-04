Sting to Release MY SONGS: SPECIAL EDITION and MY SONGS: LIVE

The special edition release of Sting's critically-acclaimed album, My Songs - a collection featuring new, modern recordings of the most celebrated compositions from throughout his illustrious career - will include a bonus CD with live recordings from the MY SONGS WORLD TOUR, to be released November 8 on Cherrytree/A&M/Interscope Records. At the same time, a digital album titled "MY SONGS: LIVE" containing 11 new live recordings recorded along the MY SONGS WORLD TOUR, will also be released on November 8 with pre-orders available beginning October 4.

Accompanied by a dynamic rock ensemble including Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (drums), Kevon Webster (keyboards), Shane Sager (harmonica), and Gene Noble & Melissa Musique (backing vocalists), Sting's My Songs World Tour resumes this month in Asia followed by additional performances in Europe and the US. Complete tour itinerary and tickets can be found at www.sting.com.

My Songs was mixed by four-time GRAMMY Award winner Robert Orton (Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons) and the bonus live album was mixed by GRAMMY Award winner, Tony Lake (Sting, Shaggy).

Next year, Sting will headline a Las Vegas residency, also entitled "My Songs," set to open at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 22, 2020. Joined by his touring band members, the show will present a compendium of Sting's most beloved songs spanning his prolific career with compelling visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.

TRACK LISTINGS:

MY SONGS: SPECIAL EDITION

CD 1

Brand New Day Desert Rose If You Love Somebody Set Them Free Every Breath You Take Demolition Man Can't Stand Losing You Fields Of Gold So Lonely Shape Of My Heart Message In A Bottle Fragile Walking On The Moon Englishman In New York If I Ever Lose My Faith In You Desert Rose (Dave Audé Extended Remix)*

*Bonus Track

CD 2

Recorded Live from MY SONGS TOUR 2019

Introduction/ Message In A Bottle (Live) Englishman In New York (Live) Brand New Day (Live) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live) Seven Days (Live) King Of Pain (Live) So Lonely (Live) Desert Rose (Live) Every Breath You Take (Live) Russians (Live) Fragile (Live)

Recorded Live from The Olympia Paris, 2017

Roxanne (Live) Synchronicity II (Live) Next To You (Live) Spirits In The Material World (Live) I Can't Stop Thinking About You (Live)

MY SONGS: LIVE

Introduction/ Message In A Bottle (Live) Englishman In New York (Live) Brand New Day (Live) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live) Seven Days (Live) King Of Pain (Live) So Lonely (Live) Desert Rose (Live) Every Breath You Take (Live) Russians (Live) Fragile (Live)





