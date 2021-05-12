Steven Wilson Releases New Song From Latest Album Sessions

A song inspired by the idea of placing oneself into a multitude of imagined lives, Steven Wilson's "Anyone But Me" starts out simply, just piano and vocal, before it unfolds into a glorious, uplifting swirl of chiming acoustic guitars and imaginary choirs and orchestras.

The track was recorded in The Future Bites sessions and originally closed that album.

"This song was a casualty of Covid19," says Wilson. "It was originally the closing song on The Future Bites, the album was even mastered and cut with it in place, but the delay in releasing the album gave me the chance to re-evaluate and I decided to replace it with the more laid back and atmospheric 'Count of Unease.' I still love this song though. Lyrically it's about how it's now possible to present to the world a version of yourself via social media that may have no bearing on reality - photos of yourself in places you've never been, hanging out with friends you've never met. It's becoming more important to create the illusion of a desirable life on social media than it is to actually live it."

Wilson is currently finishing writing his first book, due for publication by Little Brown later this year, and working on two new albums for release in 2022 and 2023.

Listen here: