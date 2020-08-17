Steve Soto Tribute Livestream Concert To Take Place August 22

SOCIAL DISTORTION, JOYRIDE, DEATH BY STEREO, LAGWAGON, BAD COP BAD COP, & MORE TO PERFORM AS PART OF STEVE SOTO TRIBUTE LIVESTREAM CONCERT

Iconic Southern California punk bands are coming together at Social Sanctuary on Sunday, August 22, to perform a livestream tribute concert through VEEPS in honor of the late, great, punk veteran, Steve Soto, widely known as a founding member of the Adolescents as well as performing in bands such as Agent Orange and Manic Hispanic.

Social Distortion, Lagwagon, Elvis Cortez (Left Alone, The Transplants), Death By Stereo, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Swingin' Utters, Joyride and surprise guests are confirmed to perform. The bands will be covering songs written by Soto. Live music will begin at 5PM PST.Tickets are now on sale at http://stevesototributeconcert.veeps.com

All proceeds of ticket sales go to NITO - National Independent Talent Organization and Save Our Stages- National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Their mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States. Because of the global pandemic, independent music venues are dangerously close to closing permanently. It is vital congress passes the #RestartAct, which includes a new loan program to provide funding to cover 6 months of payroll, benefits, and fixed operating expenses for businesses that have taken a substantial revenue hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn how you can help, visit: https://www.saveourstages.com

The Steve Soto Tribute Concert is being put on by Free Mason Productions. The production company of Cathy Mason, a 20-year lifer in the punk scene, Mason has managed tours and productions for a myriad of rock bands including Lagwagon, Bad Religion and Rancid. In 2010 she began running all production for Punk Rock Bowling, a music festival and bowling tournament hosted in Las Vegas.

"I really want everybody that's been hit by this to be taken care of," Mason says. "We've lost all of our income, we lost everything we've known about our lives. If I can help anyone pay their rent for the month, it will make a difference. Now is the time we really should be taking care of each other."

It's not about the biggest bands or revenue-it's about the community rallying around what brought them together in the first place.

For tickets and more information, visit: http://stevesototributeconcert.veeps.com

