Steve Martin and The Steep Canyon Rangers Release New Single 'California'

Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers released their new single and lyric video for "California," today. An unconventional love song, "California" deftly combines humor and heartache as the narrator extols the virtues of life in the Golden State - glorious weather, cocktails on the porch, the glamour of the entertainment business -- while issuing a gently whimsical, poignant plea for a reunion with the woman he loves. The companion lyric video features charming vintage images of California that provide a perfect visual to complement the song.

To listen to "California" below!

"California" is Martin's newest collaboration with the Grammy-winning North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers following the release of their albums, "The Long-Awaited Album" in 2017 and Rare Bird Alert in 2011. Martin, who has released five albums of original American roots music since 2009, also collaborated with Edie Brickell on So Familiar in 2015 and Love Has Come For You in 2013, which won a Grammy ® for "Best American Roots Song" for the title track and inspired their Tony award nominated musical Bright Star.

With all new material, Steve Martin and Martin Short embark on their comedy tour in 2020, "The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment," which will bring the duo to venues across the U.S. and to the UK and Ireland for the first time in March. The duo's sold-out comedy tour An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, was filmed for Netflix and garnered four Emmy® nominations.





