Steve Kilbey Releases New Video 'Sheba Chiba'

Steve Kilbey has created a fine new album for 2020. His first solo release for an astoundingly creative year reveals a dazzling array of songs brimming with ideas, personality & effervescence. The collection is at once whimsical yet personal, and in a masterful sleight of hand Kilbey's Eleven Women are not quite as one might expect.



The album leads us through a shimmering whirlwind of encounters. After the disarming love song 'Baby Poe' we are plunged headlong into the dark world of 'Doris McAllister,' an evil witch who takes us 'by the bells'. We are regaled by the Celtic wistfulness of 'Josephine' as she forbiddingly awaits her 'wine & roses' while 'Birdeen,' a greedy lorikeet with a sweet tooth, beguiles us with infectious bounce & color.

Eleven Women is full of melodic invention & lyrical surprises. Singling out tracks for special mention is frankly impossible since this album consists entirely of highlights. Amongst these however the timelessly beautiful 'Think of You' shines brightly. This song has the unmistakeable stamp of eternity & evokes a sense of having existed since music began.

From the album's opening salvo it is clear we are in the most capable of hands. Steve Kilbey is a veteran songwriter at the very height of his creative powers.

Listen below.

Eleven Women Tracklist:

1. Poppy Byron

2. Woman Number 9

3. Josephine

4. Sheba Chiba

5. Birdeen

6. Lillian In Cerulean Blue

7. Queen Of Spades

8. Baby Poe

9. Doris McAllister

10. Where Gloria Meets Rachel

11. Think of You (for Jessie Bellette)