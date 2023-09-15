Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Debut Double Album 'søn of dad'

Before the year ends, Wilson will join The Lone Bellow for an additional run of shows.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Debut Double Album 'søn of dad'

The Southern Indiana-born, Nashville-based artist Stephen Wilson Jr. releases his debut double album søn of dad via Big Loud Records.

Wilson has also shared the official music video for “patches,” which All Country News called “the most important song of the year.” Directed by Wilson Jr. and Tim Cofield, the symbol-heavy video chronicles a day in the life of a cast of colorful characters in rural America – including an alien and an astronaut that can't seem to escape each other.

“It's, you know, the classic small-town story between astronaut and alien attempting to patch things up after the dust has settled on their previous lives,” Wilson shares. “Trying to find meaning behind it all in a parallel universe. A human feeling rather alien and an alien feeling rather human. Mirroring realities where the two reflections meet.”

Receiving early acclaim from Holler, American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff, CMT, MusicRow, Nashville Lifestyles, Rolling Stone, and more, søn of dad is a 22-song tribute to Wilson's late father, who passed away exactly five years to the day of release date; an intentional and deeply personal tie to its day of release.

The album channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. – a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer, trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son.

“Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on,” Wilson says. “I'm living my own life, but it's like his death bookended what life he should have had onto mine and I'm carrying it around like a train car.”

The record's emotional centerpiece “Father's Son” – released in June on Father's Day as a tribute and first-taste of the anticipated album – was called one of the “Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far” by Rolling Stone, and “patches” led Country Music Pride to laud Wilson as “America's best living songwriter.”

Elsewhere, album opener “the devil” was recently featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track “Holler from the Holler” and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

This year alone, Wilson has made his Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach and CMA Fest debuts and has shared the stage with The Lone Bellow, Drake White, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester and Joss Stone. Later this month, Wilson will make his Ryman debut opening for Larry Fleet before his Red Rocks debut supporting Midland on Oct. 14. Before the year ends, Wilson will join The Lone Bellow for an additional run of shows.

Tour Dates

9/22: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^
10/13: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater @
10/14: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @
11/3: Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw Music Festival
11/26: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #
11/27: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #
11/29: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #
11/30: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #
12/1: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #
12/2: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #
12/5: Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square #
12/6: Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse #
12/8: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #
12/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #
12/10: Richmond, VA - The National #
 
^ - with Larry Fleet
@ - with Midland
# - with The Lone Bellow

Photo by Acacia Evans



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tanner Adell Builds On Her Debut Mixtape With Buckle Bunny Deluxe Photo
Tanner Adell Builds On Her Debut Mixtape With 'Buckle Bunny' Deluxe

Expanding upon her Country mixtape - a first for the genre - Adell is back with two new tracks “Luke Combs'' and “Backroad'' along with previously released fan-favorite “Love You A Little Bit.” Buckle Bunny Deluxe is an 11-song collection that completes the energetic and empowering introduction with a softer tone.

2
Cody Belew Previews His Debut Album With Title Track I Did It for Love Photo
Cody Belew Previews His Debut Album With Title Track 'I Did It for Love'

Channeling classic country-pop with a sultry, rock-n-roll swagger, “I Did It for Love” was co-written with Lucie Silvas (Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tricia Yearwood) and producer Dustin Ransom (Richard Marx, Chely Wright, Emily West). The hook-filled stomper was inspired by the actions of a fellow artist.

3
Hyro the Hero Celebrates Release of Sophomore Album Bound for Glory Photo
Hyro the Hero Celebrates Release of Sophomore Album 'Bound for Glory'

On BOUND FOR GLORY, HYRO collaborates with some of the leading names in rock including David Draiman (Disturbed), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Chad Gray (HELLYEAH), Spencer Charnas and Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), REDDSTAR, AJ (Fire From The Gods) and Markus Videsäter (Solence). 

4
Bella Poarch Ready to Crush on New Single With Lauv Photo
Bella Poarch Ready to 'Crush' on New Single With Lauv

Filipino-American artist, songwriter, visionary, and the “third most-followed creator on TikTok” Bella Poarch returns with a new single and music video entitled “Crush” with Lauv out now via Warner Records. It notably marks her first release of 2023 and first collaboration with multiplatinum phenomenon Lauv!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. VanceVideo: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. Vance
Photos: Stars Come Out for Premiere of Songs From Upcoming RIDING SHOTGUN Film ProjectPhotos: Stars Come Out for Premiere of Songs From Upcoming RIDING SHOTGUN Film Project
Manhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public TheatreManhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public Theatre
ONE PIECE Renewed For Season Two on NetflixONE PIECE Renewed For Season Two on Netflix

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD