Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Debut Double Album 'søn of dad'

The Southern Indiana-born, Nashville-based artist Stephen Wilson Jr. releases his debut double album søn of dad via Big Loud Records.

Wilson has also shared the official music video for “patches,” which All Country News called “the most important song of the year.” Directed by Wilson Jr. and Tim Cofield, the symbol-heavy video chronicles a day in the life of a cast of colorful characters in rural America – including an alien and an astronaut that can't seem to escape each other.

“It's, you know, the classic small-town story between astronaut and alien attempting to patch things up after the dust has settled on their previous lives,” Wilson shares. “Trying to find meaning behind it all in a parallel universe. A human feeling rather alien and an alien feeling rather human. Mirroring realities where the two reflections meet.”

Receiving early acclaim from Holler, American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff, CMT, MusicRow, Nashville Lifestyles, Rolling Stone, and more, søn of dad is a 22-song tribute to Wilson's late father, who passed away exactly five years to the day of release date; an intentional and deeply personal tie to its day of release.

The album channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. – a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer, trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son.

“Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on,” Wilson says. “I'm living my own life, but it's like his death bookended what life he should have had onto mine and I'm carrying it around like a train car.”

The record's emotional centerpiece “Father's Son” – released in June on Father's Day as a tribute and first-taste of the anticipated album – was called one of the “Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far” by Rolling Stone, and “patches” led Country Music Pride to laud Wilson as “America's best living songwriter.”

Elsewhere, album opener “the devil” was recently featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track “Holler from the Holler” and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

This year alone, Wilson has made his Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach and CMA Fest debuts and has shared the stage with The Lone Bellow, Drake White, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester and Joss Stone. Later this month, Wilson will make his Ryman debut opening for Larry Fleet before his Red Rocks debut supporting Midland on Oct. 14. Before the year ends, Wilson will join The Lone Bellow for an additional run of shows.

Tour Dates

9/22: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

10/13: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater @

10/14: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

11/3: Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw Music Festival

11/26: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #

11/27: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #

11/29: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

11/30: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

12/1: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

12/2: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

12/5: Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square #

12/6: Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse #

12/8: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

12/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

12/10: Richmond, VA - The National #



^ - with Larry Fleet

@ - with Midland

# - with The Lone Bellow

Photo by Acacia Evans