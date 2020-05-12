Steel Panther To Hold Live Streaming Concert This June

California rock legends and global philanthropists Steel Panther are gearing up for another first in their long and distinguished career. The band is going to be playing their first ever, completely live around the globe, socially distance abiding (band members will be 6' away from each other too), virtual concert that they are calling the Concert To Save The World. The concert will take place on Sunday, June 7th from a sanitized, undisclosed location in Los Angeles that will feature full stage production and use multiple cameras to stream the event live on www.steelpantherrocks.com. The show will be live at 2:00PM Los Angeles time, 5:00PM New York City time, 10:00PM (22:00) London time, 11:00PM (23:00) Berlin time, 5:00AM (Monday morning) Hong Kong time and 7:00AM (Monday morning) Sydney time. The band will take breaks during the show and interact with the fans live around the globe. Tickets for the virtual concert will cost $15.00 each with proceeds from each ticket sold going to benefit Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue (the location that hosted the band's recently announced All Day Kitty Cam) and Live Nation's Crew Nation Fund (benefitting all touring personnel affected by the Covid-19 pandemic). Any fan who has purchased the band's latest effect pedal The Butthole Burner prior to the concert will get a free ticket to the event. The band will also be giving away 3 pedals live during the event as well as a guitar, merchandise from longtime sponsor Monster Energy including a year's supply of Monster, a Jambox, skateboard and other items. The Concert To Save The World is being sponsored by Monster Energy and tickets are available here: https://lnk.to/steelpantherlive.

"This concert is guaranteed to, at the very least, have our microphones plugged in and facing the right direction.," explains Steel Panther. "We feel like heavy metal hasn't been represented in any recent broadcasts. It is time to bring spandex and hairspray back to the forefront and ripping guitar solos into your living rooms. Additionally, Steel Panther would like to inform you that it is totally legal to attend this concert naked!"

Steel Panther has been making headlines with their daily video vignettes helping folks sheltering-in-place know what day of the week it is. A short musical intro gives way to a band member explaining which day it is for their viewers. The series has gained such popularity that various entertainment friends have made cameos as well. Comedy legend George Lopez recorded a special video for Cinco de Mayo and joins a list that includes Corey Taylor of Slipknot/Stone Sour, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch, and Joey Fatone of 'N Sync with more surprises forthcoming. The videos can be seen on all social media platforms. The band also recently released a music video for their newest single "Let's Get High Tonight" from their chart-topping album Heavy Metal Rules (https://lnk.to/HeavyMetalRules). The Frankie Nasso directed video puts the heavy metal heroes in various musical styles including a black metal band, a Spanish mariachi band, a boy band, a Baroque classical quartet, and a country/western band. That video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/_l6sbhjm8pk.

More information for all things Steel Panther can be found at www.steelpantherrocks.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories