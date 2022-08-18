State Champs Announce Kings Of The New Age Tour

Celebrating what has so far been a monumental year, New York powerhouses State Champs have announced the Kings Of The New Age Tour.

Special guests Hunny and Between You & Me are joining the cross-country affair, with Young Culture (11/11 - 11/20), Games We Play (11/22 - 11/30), and Save Face (12/2 - 12/10) also joining for select dates. The tour kicks off in November in Cleveland, OH, and makes stops throughout the United States and Canada before ending in the band's home town of Albany, NY, in December. Tickets for Champs Fam fan club members are on sale now. All tickets go on sale at noon local time on Friday, August 19 at statechampsny.com

"I'm particularly excited for the KOTNA Tour because of how much we as a band are focusing on the aesthetic and flow of the show," says vocalist Derek DiScanio. "This will be the first tour where it feels more like an experience rather than just a band on stage playing songs. The stage production is by far the most unique and badass it's ever been, and you bet the mixture of songs in our catalog (new songs, old songs, and some surprises) will create a wild set list. Best night ever."

Earlier this year, State Champs planted their flag firmly in pop-punk history with their 4th studio album, Kings Of The New Age, out now via Pure Noise Records. The album includes hit singles "Eventually", "Everybody But You" (ft. Ben Barlow), "Outta My Head", and "Just Sound" alongside seven all new tracks featuring additional guest vocalists Chrissy Costanza, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Four Year Strong.

On the highly anticipated release, the band shares, "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter."

Kings Of The New Age is available to buy and stream now at https://lnk.to/StateChamps

Album four is often when a beloved rock band shifts gears, frustrating longtime fans, searching for a more "mature" sound. State Champs raise a joyous middle finger to that trope with Kings Of The New Age, an enthusiastic and confident reminder of what the Upstate New Yorkers do best.

Younger than Gen X punk heroes like Billie Joe Armstrong and Mark Hoppus; older than Willow and Trippie Redd; the foursome balances energy and experience. As a new generation resurrects angsty unrest on TikTok and Machine Gun Kelly puts guitars back on the mainstream chart, State Champs double down on the vibrant pop-punk they've championed for a decade. They were several steps ahead of the seismic sonic shift. Kings Of The New Age will now claim the crown.

Derek DiScanio, Tyler Szalkowski, Ryan Scott Graham, and Evan Ambrosio deliver a strong message. Produced by Drew Fulk (Lil Wayne, A Day To Remember, Ice Nine Kills) aka WZRD BLD, Kings Of The New Age is a big album, without sacrificing the heart cherished by a legion of fans.

Starting in bedrooms and basements in 2010, State Champs quickly ascended as leaders of a new scene owing as much to early Fall Out Boy and Green Day as latter-day Warped Tour bands. In 2022, Kerrang!declared them "one of the most authentic and well-respected bands in pop-punk." Over the course of their career, State Champs delivered their music and heartfelt message on extensive tours with bands like Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds Of Summer, A Day To Remember, and Simple Plan; three different Warped Tours; and a co-headliner with Neck Deep.

Kerrang! gave the band's first album, The Finer Things, a rare 5K review in 2013. Rock Sound and Alternative Press served up adoring cover stories. Around the World and Back entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound's Top 10 Albums of 2015. Living Proof followed in 2018. Billboard called them "modern-day pop-punk torchbearers" the same year. They are an arena-ready rock band with the freedom of punk's soul. 2022 belongs to State Champs.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Sep 10 - Washington, PA - Four Chord Music Festival

Sep 13 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit^

Sep 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Sep 30 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre Berkeley^

Nov 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

Nov 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live *

Nov 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

Nov 15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

Nov 18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall *

Nov 19 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag *

Nov 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *

Nov 22 - Denver, CO - Gothic #

Nov 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union #

Nov 25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

Nov 26 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

Nov 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren #

Nov 29 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage #

Nov 30 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall #

Dec 2 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live +

Dec 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore +

Dec 4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl +

Dec 6 - Richmond, VA - The National +

Dec 7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom +

Dec 9 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner +

Dec 10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live +

^ with blackbear

* with Young Culture

# with Games We Play

+ with Save Face