Starcrawler Shares Video For SHE GETS AROUND

Rising Los Angeles rock band Starcrawler, fronted by the enigmatic nineteen-year-old frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, just released their explosive new single "She Gets Around." The first taste of the band's forthcoming, details yet-to-be-announced new album, "She Gets Around" receives a cinematically visceral music directed by Gilbert Trejo, featuring de Wilde channelling her inner Ozzy Osbourne as a suspended, manic angel.

"'She Gets Around,' at its core, is a song about losing faith in someone," explain de Wilde and Trejo. "It's about building someone up in your own head, deifying them, only to have that mental image destroyed in seconds. Not everyone is actually an angel, and sometimes we have to destroy our own marble, saccharine image of them in order to move on. Crow bars and baseball bats make it easier." Watch the video now here:

Starcrawler kick off three months of straight touring this week, with a few headline dates before embarking on tours with The Distillers, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Spoon. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Starcrawler will reveal the details of their sophomore LP in the coming weeks, on the heels of their massive singles "She Gets Around" and "Hollywood Ending," which spent several weeks at #1 on specialty radio and earned praise from the likes of NPR Music, Rolling Stone, i-D and more. The band was also commissioned to cover the Ramones' 1989 single "Pet Sematary" for the end credits of the recent Paramount Pictures film Pet Sematary, based on the iconic Stephen King novel. On May 10th, they will also be featured in the City/Valley concert film through Apple Music.

Starcrawler is Arrow de Wilde, guitarist Henri Cash, bassist Tim Franco and drummer Austin Smith. Watch this space for more music and news from Starcrawler:

https://www.starcrawlermusic.com/

Tour dates:

5/11 - San Pedro, CA @ Brouwerij West #

5/12 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium #

5/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's #

5/15 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall #

5/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre ^

5/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

5/24 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall ^

5/25 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

5/26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

5/28 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^

5/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

5/31 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

6/1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

6/2 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

6/4 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

6/12 - 6/15 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest

6/17 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

6/18 - Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

6/19 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

6/22 - Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rocks Festival

6/25 - Guildford, UK @ Boileroom

6/26 - London, UK @ The Dome

6/27 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

6/28 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

6/30 - Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

7/2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

7/3 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club

7/4 - 7/7 - Belfort, France @ Les Eurockéennes Festival

7/11 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

7/13 - George, WA @ The Gorge *

7/16 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *

7/17 - Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *

7/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *

7/20 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

7/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

7/23 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater *

# w/ Death Valley Girls

w/ The Distillers

* w/ Beck, Cage The Elephant, Spoon





