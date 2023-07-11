Staind Release New Single 'Cycle of Hurting'

Staind’s highly anticipated new album, Confessions of the Fallen – the band’s first new studio album since 2011 – will be released September 15, 2023.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join All-Star Lineup of CNN's 'The Fourth in Americ Photo 4 Alanis Morissette & More Join CNN’s 'The Fourth in America' Special

Staind Release New Single 'Cycle of Hurting'

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has dropped a new single, “Cycle of Hurting” from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen. The track is available today on all music platforms.

Staind’s highly anticipated new album, Confessions of the Fallen – the band’s first new studio album since 2011 – will be released September 15, 2023 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. 

Variants of the album including limited-edition orange vinyl, and other exclusive merch items are available through album pre-order HERE.

The 10 tracks featured on Confessions of the Fallen explore a variety of sonic niches. Debut single “Lowest In Me” (currently top 5 on the active rock chart), “Cycle of Hurting, “Was Any of it Real?” and “Hate Me Too” pummel forth with unrelenting fury, the electronics enhancing the frenetic attack from the players.

Tracks such as “Out of Time,” “In This Condition” and “The Fray” are marked by ebb-and-flow arrangements and sweeping dynamic changes, while “Here and Now” and the cautiously optimistic “Better Days” remind us that Staind is no stranger to the pretty – when appropriate, that is.

Lyrically, Confessions of the Fallen draws again from those dark, reflective places Lewis has always mined in Staind's songs, and these 10 songs are as personal as he's ever been. “I'm still working through my issues,” says Aaron. “Still working through my problems, and until then I'll dream of better days. I hope that's how everybody feels right now...better days are yet to come.”

A legion of Staind fans will certainly find their better days in these new songs from the band, and in a new round of touring that includes a co-headlining trek with good pals Godsmack this summer.

STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Drab Majesty Uncover The Skin and The Glove Photo
Drab Majesty Uncover 'The Skin and The Glove'

Drab Majesty have shared a second track from their forthcoming mini-album, An Object in Motion. Alongside the new track, they have also announced European tour dates for this fall as well as an appearance at Darker Waves Festival in Southern California alongside New Order, Tears for Fears, and more.

2
Jon Regen Releases New Album Satisfied Mind Photo
Jon Regen Releases New Album 'Satisfied Mind'

Jon Regen released his long-awaited new album Satisfied Mind via Symphonic, along with the album’s fourth single “Wake Me Up” featuring bass legend Pino Palladino. This week, after celebrating the album’s second single “Nobody But You” for seven straight weeks on their A-List playlist, Jazz FM made “Wake Me Up” their “Breakfast Track of the Week.”

3
Altin Gün Share Remixes of Kalk Gidelim & Su Sızıyor Photo
Altin Gün Share Remixes of 'Kalk Gidelim' & 'Su Sızıyor'

'Kalk Gidelim' (remixed by the band’s percussionist Chris Bruining) is a cumbia-driven remix, inspired by Argentina's cumbia villera movement, while 'Su Sızıyor' (remixed by Bruining in tandem with Altin Gün bassist Jasper Verhulst) is a digidub-style remix with lots of King Tubby-inspired reverbs and phasers.

4
Morgan Wade Releases New Single 80s Movie Photo
Morgan Wade Releases New Single '80's Movie'

Critical darling Morgan Wade has released another preview of her eagerly awaited second album Psychopath, as she releases ‘80’s Movie.' The upbeat, breezy track was written by Wade and frequent collaborator Sadler Vaden. Excitement continues to grow for Psychopath, an astounding 13-track LP crafted with the help of notable musical talents.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
PARADE