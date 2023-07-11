Staind Release New Single 'Cycle of Hurting'

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has dropped a new single, “Cycle of Hurting” from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen. The track is available today on all music platforms.

Staind’s highly anticipated new album, Confessions of the Fallen – the band’s first new studio album since 2011 – will be released September 15, 2023 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

Variants of the album including limited-edition orange vinyl, and other exclusive merch items are available through album pre-order HERE.

The 10 tracks featured on Confessions of the Fallen explore a variety of sonic niches. Debut single “Lowest In Me” (currently top 5 on the active rock chart), “Cycle of Hurting, “Was Any of it Real?” and “Hate Me Too” pummel forth with unrelenting fury, the electronics enhancing the frenetic attack from the players.

Tracks such as “Out of Time,” “In This Condition” and “The Fray” are marked by ebb-and-flow arrangements and sweeping dynamic changes, while “Here and Now” and the cautiously optimistic “Better Days” remind us that Staind is no stranger to the pretty – when appropriate, that is.

Lyrically, Confessions of the Fallen draws again from those dark, reflective places Lewis has always mined in Staind's songs, and these 10 songs are as personal as he's ever been. “I'm still working through my issues,” says Aaron. “Still working through my problems, and until then I'll dream of better days. I hope that's how everybody feels right now...better days are yet to come.”

A legion of Staind fans will certainly find their better days in these new songs from the band, and in a new round of touring that includes a co-headlining trek with good pals Godsmack this summer.

STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater