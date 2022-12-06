St. Vincent To Host New Podcast 'History Listen: Rock'

Double Elvis, the audio-first media company behind hit music and true crime podcasts, and Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced a new Audible Original, History Listen: Rock. Debuting Thursday, January 12, the show is hosted by award-winning artist St. Vincent, who guides listeners through key moments that formed legendary movements within the genre.

A podcast for music addicts and casual listeners alike, History Listen: Rock, will give its audience in-depth insight into the biggest rock songs and artists they love, with all of the context and crazy connections that will allow them to listen to their favorite melodies with a new appreciation.

Rock and roll's rich history is made up of countless characters with colorful stories, and History Listen: Rock, will illustrate the genre's most significant narrative arcs by highlighting notable figures, events, and songs, as artists reach back through the past to create new and vital art.

History Listen: Rock will bring listeners inside the recording studio with Big Mama Thornton as she cuts the original version of "Hound Dog." Audiences will board the bus of the Sex Pistols' doomed American tour, go to prison with Bad Brains, hang backstage at the Fillmore with The Allman Brothers, spend time with Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith outside of Electric Lady Studios and more.

The podcast will be hosted by Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent, who previously worked with Audible on St. Vincent: Words + Music, an exclusive 'Words + Music' Audible Original, fusing her music with raw storytelling. She made her recorded debut in 2007 with "Marry Me" and since then, her albums have included Actor (2009), Strange Mercy (2011), St. Vincent (2014), MASSEDUCTION (2017) and last year's Best Alternative Album Grammy winner Daddy's Home (2021)-her second album to win in the category, and third Grammy overall.

"It's been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don't get the recognition they should," said St. Vincent, host of History Listen: Rock. "When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild."

"At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently," said Brady Sadler, Co-Founder of Double Elvis. "History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio."

History Listen: Rock debuts Thursday, January 12, 2023. For more information, please visit Audible.com, and for more information about Double Elvis, please visit https://www.doubleelvis.com.

Watch the trailer for the podcast here:

Photo Credit: Leah Lehrer