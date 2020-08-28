St. Vincent Reimagines 'New York' With Yoshiki

The song is out today.

Multiple Grammy®-winning artist ST. VINCENT has partnered with international rock star/composer YOSHIKI to craft a fresh version of her song "New York", set for release August 28 through Loma Vista and Concord in association with Universal Music.

The new version of ST. VINCENT's bittersweet signature tune originally released on her international Top 10 album MASSEDUCTION, features YOSHIKI's classical-inspired arrangements that infuse the song's timeless melodies with unpredictable new textures.

The surprise pairing of ST. VINCENT and YOSHIKI emerged organically, born of a kindred passion for genre-bending originality. Both have transcended musical boundaries to forge their own singular musical and visual identities, making it as natural as it was unexpected for them to come together.

ST. VINCENT said, "It was an honor to work with the amazing YOSHIKI on this new version of 'New York'. YOSHIKI's arrangement added to the song in the way time or distance transform longtime friends or relationships: the original is still recognizable, but subtly and significantly altered."

YOSHIKI said, "As an artist, I admire how ST. VINCENT approaches music in an innovative and courageous way. Her music breaks the boundaries of genres, which is a mindset I can completely relate to. My band X JAPAN played the Coachella Festival in 2018 at the same time that ST. VINCENT performed, but at that time we didn't meet. But this year, through mutual friends, we were introduced. In terms of 'New York,' it's a great song to start with, and I'm grateful that she trusted me to fully rearrange the song with my classical approach. I hope ST. VINCENT's fans enjoy it, and that my fans will too."

Listen here:

