St. Louis Rapper JayBaby TheGreaty Announces LP, Shares New Single

After receiving his big break appearing on high school classmate Smino's 2020 She Already Decided mixtape, St. Louis hip-hop artist JayBaby TheGreaty returns today with new single and video for "Feel Good Bout It." Watch below.

Produced by Miistro Freeyo, the track will appear on the Atlanta-based artist's debut full-length 15-track album, The Last Dragon, set for release on June 11th and available to pre-save now HERE.

"Feel Good Bout It" follows JayBaby's breakout debut 2021 singles "STONY" and "Do She," which earned him spots on Spotify's Locked In and Apple Music's New Music Daily playlists upon release.

Stay tuned for more to come from rising hip-hop artist JayBaby TheGreaty and pre-save his forthcoming debut album The Last Dragon available to pre-save now HERE and available on all digital streaming platforms on June 11th.