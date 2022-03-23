Spoon Release 'Wild' EP Featuring 4 Versions of 'Wild'

Last month, Spoon unleashed Lucifer on the Sofa (Matador), "their best record ever" (Rolling Stone). Earning rave reviews and global acclaim, the new album marks an important sea-change for the group that TIME called "one of the greatest American rock bands of all time."

Now, Spoon unveils the Wild EP which features three alternate versions of the LP's "Wild" including the Jack Antonoff produced "Jack Wild" and remix from dub icon Dennis Bovell.

"Wild" is a celebratory and anthemic song about finding one's way from cashed out depths back into a vivid world full of color and life. Like earlier single "The Hardest Cut," it is a hit at AAA radio, reaching the Top 15. Watch the video here:

On April 6 Spoon will kick off their first tour in support of Lucifer On The Sofa with a show at Boston's House Of Blues. They play Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC on April 16 and LA's The Palladium on June 2. The tour concludes June 4 and all dates are listed below.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/21 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre # - NEW

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre # - SOLD OUT

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

4/30 - Memphis, TN - Beale St. Music Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/29 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese