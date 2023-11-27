Splice Launches Aaroh, A New Sample Label Focused on Sounds from South Asia

Splice, the platform that helps music creators bring their ideas to life, has launched Aaroh, a new sample label representing the samples and sounds of South Asia. To celebrate the launch of the label, Aaroh has released five distinct sample packs representing a sonic exploration of musical styles and instruments of one of the most creative regions in the world.

Representing an eclectic mix of genres and musical styles from every corner of the globe, in addition to Aaroh, Splice has 28 distinct sample labels representing more than 130 genres and diverse sounds from Amapiano to UK Drill and this year's breakout sound, Phonk.

India is a fast growing market for Splice, said the company’s VP of Content Dani DiCiaccio “We know our users have been searching for Bollywood sounds and South Asian instruments, but we didn't have great representation until now. This collection provides a growing community of digital creators more of what they’re looking for, created by some of the most talented producers and instrumentalists in South Asia, including composer Ishaan Chhabra, Sitar player Mehtab Ali Niazi , Tabla player MT Aditya Srinivasan, composer Dhruv Goel and many others. We will continue to work with incredible players like these to offer singular sounds to Splice subscribers around the world.”

In one of Splice’s most ambitious sound projects to date, the Aaroh label is launching five completely original soundpacks;

Vintage Bollywood – Highlighting 4 decades of Hindi Film Music soundtrack, Vintage Bollywood is a carefully curated collection of some of the most iconic and beloved sounds from the golden era of Hindi cinema, recorded by a 15+ piece orchestra.

Sitar – This pack highlights one of the most captivating and iconic stringed instruments from the Indian subcontinent, played by master musician Mehtab Ali Khan.

Tabla – featuring the dynamic percussion stylings of MT Aditya Srinivasan.

Konnakol – Konnakol is the art of performing percussion syllables vocally in South Indian Carnatic music. This pack features the virtuosic vocals of Dhruv Goel Pack, Akshay Anantapadmanabhan, Charu Hariharan and MT Aditya Srinivasan.

Winds of India – Comprising the three most popular woodwind instruments from India, Winds of India features the bansuri, shehnai and algoza playing various different styles in multiple tempos.