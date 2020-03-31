Spencer Day And Effie Passero Debut Video For New Song

SPENCER DAY - the unique #1 Billboard charting pop/jazz singer and songwriter who has appeared at venues from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl - and EFFIE PASSERO, the acclaimed 2018 "American Idol" finalist, have released a video of their new song "State of Emergency." Written, recorded and filmed on a rooftop while unexpectedly under quarantine in Mexico, the song features Spencer Day on piano and vocals, Effie Passero on vocals, and Zoe Wood and Eduardo Leon on guitar.

"Like many of you, we are trying to make the best of the worst and keep looking on the bright side of life," the duo commented. "Earlier this month we came down to Mexico for some concerts, and then a week later it felt like the world was falling apart. This is a brand new song we wrote after finding ourselves with the need for 'social distancing' down here in Mexico. We hope everyone is safe, healthy, and finding moments to smile."

SPENCER DAY is one of the most acclaimed young artists creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of the classic American writers. He has been called "compelling" by Time Out New York, "prodigiously talented" by the Village Voice, and "brilliant" by the San Francisco Chronicle. The Washington Post praised his "cool jazz sensibilities" and "cleverly crafted tales." Day has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop. He uses intuition and improvisation as his primary tools to craft a sound that is familiar, yet fresh and innovative at the same time. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart. Spencer's first collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox just surpassed 1.5 million views on YouTube. Broadway By Day, his upcoming album of reimagined theater songs with surprising and inventive genre-blurring arrangements, will feature special guests Jane Monheit and Dave Koz.

EFFIE PASSERO is a classically trained performer turned singer-songwriter. After 12 years in Opera Theatre, she discovered her passion truly lies in storytelling and sharing her own life through music. In early 2018, she was seen on ABC"s first season of "American Idol," placing in the top 20 contestants. In late 2018, she won the Hollywood Media in Music Award for her original song, "Sarsaparilla." Effie has been brought into session singing, working on both Leonard Cohen and Barbra Streisand's latest albums. She is currently finishing her first EP to be will be released in the fall.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You