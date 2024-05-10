Southtowne Lanes Releases New Album 'Take Care'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southtowne Lanes has released their highly anticipated new album Take Care, out now via Dog Knights Productions. The record – a deeply personal account of loss and grief – features recent singles “Find Your God”, “Witness”, and “Go Cold”, and marks the band’s first full-length since 2016.

“On the surface, this record was written largely in dedication to my father, whom passed away in a brutal and sudden manner in September of 2021,” shares lead singer/guitarist Matt Kupka. “The album, song by song, dissects the stages of grief: how they relate, how they changed me, how I dealt with them, and how they led me down to the depths of my own mortality, where it seemed there could be no light.”

He continues: “In the end, Take Care is about the shreds of hope that are found buried in the wreckage of loss and grief. It’s about peeling back the layers of hurt, and finding resilience in the human condition.”

About Southtowne Lanes:

Southtowne Lanes is an emotive hardcore band from Eugene, OR. They have garnered a dedicated following over a decade of playing together, due to the high energy nature of their live performances. Sonically, Southtowne is diverse & dense. Big hooks & melodies draw listeners in with ease- but make no mistake. Southtowne is heavy, emotional & raw, and their sporadic live shows only cement this. Fans of scene favorites like Pianos Become The Teeth or Tiny Moving Parts will find Southtowne familiar but not formulaic, and it is clear from the first listen that Southtowne has something to say- and they’re not going to let you avoid it.

Southtowne Lanes Is:

Hellena Christensen - Bass, Vocals, Piano

Matthew DeBellis - Drums and Percussion

Matthew Kupka - Guitar, Vocals, Strings

Tyler Giard – Guitar

Take Care Tracklist:

1. Never Coming Home

2. Witness

3. Barely Hanging On

4. Go Cold

5. Disappear

6. Reprieve

7. Take Flight

8. Find Your God

9. Hurt All The Time

