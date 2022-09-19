Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Soulside Announce New LP 'A Brief Moment in the Sun'

The new LP will be released on November 18.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Soulside formed in Washington, DC, in 1985, split up in 1989, then reformed in 2014 and has continued playing and writing music since then.

After releasing their debut album on Sammich/Dischord, they recorded Trigger (Dischord, 1988) and Hot Bodi-Gram (Dischord, 1989), which were combined on the Soon Come Happy CD in 1990.

The band toured extensively in the US and Europe during these years, including groundbreaking shows in Poland and East Berlin shortly before the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.

In 2020, Soulside put out a new 7-inch, This Ship, their first release in 30 years, which was recorded in Prague. On November 18th, Dischord will release a 12-song Soulside album, A Brief Moment in the Sun, which was written during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic and recorded in person by J. Robbins in November 2021.

The band will play 5 East Coast shows with Verbal Assault in September 2022 and are planning tours in the US and Europe in 2023 to support the new album.

Soulside is Alexis Fleisig (drums), Scott McCloud (guitar and vocals), Bobby Sullivan (vocals), and Johnny Temple (bass).

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the single here:

