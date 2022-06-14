Soul Legends The O'Jays & Gladys Knight to Hit the Hulu Stage in New York City

R&B legends The O'Jays to New York City for one last tour, Last Stop On The Love Train with special guest, the empress of soul- Gladys Knight. The O'Jays and Gladys Knight will perform their timeless hits on Friday, August 12, at 7:00 PM.

Get ready for an extra soulful double bill as Gladys Knight and The O'Jays team up for a series of special performances. Each act has shaped the musical landscape of Soul and RnB in their own right; Gladys Knight has an astounding seven Grammys to her name while Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The O'Jays hit the top of the charts with the 1973 smash hit 'Love Train'.

The trio were at the forefront of the Philly Soul Scene of the early 70's and have more Top Twenty Singles and Albums than you can count on two hands. After all these years, Eddie, Walter and Eric still have charm in spades and the voices to match! Speaking of still got it... At 70 years old, Ms Knight can still clear the rafters with her vocal chops. Some things just get better with age, and the Empress of Soul is no exception.

Tickets to see The O'Jays and Gladys Knight are available now at Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Box Offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden continues to follow all government mandates and remains committed to delivering a world-class experience, including making health and safety a top priority. Please note that government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check the FAQ page for the latest information. All guests will need to follow the protocols in place at the time of their performance.

