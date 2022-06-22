Sophie Meiers Shares New Single 'Untangle Me'

Multi-hyphenate creative sophie meiers (they/them) unveils their new single "untangle me." Taking cues from 90's alternative and grunge, the hazy lofi track features muddy guitar strumming and a humble bassline with gritty feedback slicing through towards the end.

Channeling feelings of "deep emptiness" during a dark time in their past, sophie reflects, "I was fourteen, living by myself, bouncing around from sketchy situation to sketchy situation. It was a symbiosis of beautiful and dark depravity, one which I both glorified and condemned. In a literal sense, "untangle me" is a song about desperation and survival."

Through a hauntingly sweet melody, sophie expresses their lived experience of "existing in a void of mundanity where everything is endlessly tiring." The highly visual lyrics are quite literal to their journey. Lines such as "so I drink another bottle / body heat, I need to cuddle," reference the times where they've had to drink alcohol out of necessity to stay warm amidst the bitter winter cold.

Tackliing themes of struggle, secrecy, immorality and perversion, they expose the cruel realities of humanity that we normally try to hide. sophie explains, "I like writing stories that are true and I like putting out songs that aren't perfect. The best part about this song is that it is flawed, rough around the edges and not grasping towards an aesthetic vision of polished pop perfection. It's honest. Brutal. Harsh. Crunchy. Uncomfortable. But I think it's beautiful."

"untangle me" follows a string of new single releases this year from sophie meiers, including glitzy emotional pop track "things will change," hypnotic alternative banger "let me breathe," and distorted indie-rock cut "collar."

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie (they/them) became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity.

The singer, songwriter, visual artist, and producer emerged from the SoundCloud community, creating genre-spanning songs that sound like '90s Gwen Stefani produced by Trent Reznor. sophie's talents have been recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D and more. Their recent collaboration with Cautious Clay raised over $175K for MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund.

