Sony/ATV Promotes Jorge Mejia to President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt has announced that Jorge Mejia has been promoted to President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin.

Reporting to Jon Platt, Mejia oversees the company's operations across the U.S. Latin market and the Latin American region. This includes its offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Miami, where he is based.

Jon Platt said: "Jorge is a giant of Latin music and has been at the forefront of its phenomenal growth across the world. He is also one of the most forward-thinking executives that I have ever worked with. Jorge possesses a rare combination of outstanding musical knowledge and business acumen. This is a well-earned promotion and I know that under Jorge's leadership our Latin division is in exceptional hands."

Jorge Mejia said: "With Latin music firmly established as a worldwide phenomenon and the music industry continuing to grow, this is truly an unprecedented moment. I am grateful to Jon for the opportunity to serve at the next level at Sony/ATV, a company I love and where I have spent my entire professional career. I am thrilled to be working together on behalf of our songwriters in this moment of extraordinary potential."

Born in Colombia, Jorge Mejia moved to Miami at the age of 12 and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and the University of Miami where he received a degree in Piano Performance. He joined Sony/ATV as an intern in 1997 and was promoted to President, Latin America and U.S. Latin in 2016.

Under his leadership, Sony/ATV is established as the No. 1 Latin music publisher with a roster that includes "Despacito" songwriters Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Erika Ender. Their record-breaking hit led a Latin music revolution across the world as it became the joint longest No. 1 in history on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. with a 16-week chart-topping run and the most-streamed song globally of all time, including earning more than 6 billion YouTube plays.

Besides the "Despacito" songwriters, the company's Latin roster includes Nicky Jam, Maluma, Wisin, Yandel, Ricardo Arjona, Tainy, Darell, Andres Castro, Descemer Bueno, Residente, Farruko and many others.

Sony/ATV's Latin operation has received a number of industry awards and accolades. These include becoming the first Latin publisher to achieve the rare distinction of a music publishing Triple Crown by winning Latin Publisher of the Year from the three leading U.S. performing rights organizations, ASCAP, BMI and SESAC, in the same year. Since that 2016 feat, Sony/ATV won further Triple Crowns in 2017 and 2019. It has also been recognized as Billboard Latin Publishing Corporation of the Year on multiple occasions, including this past year.

Mejia is a Trustee of the Recording Academy, serves on the Board of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, is on the Board of Advisors at the University of Miami Frost School of Music and has been a constant feature on Billboard's annual Latin Power Players list.

Besides his status as one of the Latin music industry's leading executives, Mejia is an acclaimed composer, classical pianist and recording artist and last year received a Latin Grammy nomination for "Prelude in F Major for Piano & Orchestra." This featured on his Sony Music Latin album An Open Book: A Memoir in Music, which was composed by him and was recorded with the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra featuring Mejia at the piano.

Photo credit: Jeffery Salter





