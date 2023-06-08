Sony Music West Africa Artist R.O.Z Drops New Single 'Nothing New'

R.O.Z signed his company to a label partnership deal with Sony Music West Africa.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Canadian Afro Pop/ Hip Hop artist R.O.Z (Ross Nyantakiy) has done it again.  The artist/ songwriter / entrepreneur has dropped his new single & video, “Nothing New” Ft. Nigel Knight, produced by Tom French.  

“Nothing New” is out on EMB INC. (Entertainment Money Business) the label founded by R.O.Z and his brothers in 2010.  The brothers have made EMB a thriving entertainment company with multiple artists, producers & DJ” s on its roster.  

Always taking care of business, R.O.Z signed his company to a label partnership deal with Sony Music West Africa.  The deal is the first of its kind for Sony Music Africa with a North American Independent record label.  

With roots in Ghana, the Sony Music deal was a fit following the success of R.O. Z’s chart toping single ‘Talking To Me’ that reached #8 on Apple Music’s top 100 charts in Ghana.  Always in creative mode, R.O.Z began to mix different styles of music.  It began with his first album “Z International,” a mix of hip hop /Afro Pop & R&B…. and it worked.  R.O.Z captured the music world’s attention.

“Nothing New” is proof positive R.O.Z has secured a place in the music industry.  Definitely a song for your summer play list, “Nothing New” is a blend of new school style and classic hip- hop.  From music videos to performing on stage, R.O.Z gives his fans what they want every time.  

Having garnered much respect from fellow artists it’s no surprise R.O.Z has performed with some of the best.  NAS, J Cole, French Montana, Big Sean, Fabolous, Push T, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Afrobeat Ssuperstar Davido.  R.O.Z continues to evolve, and his star continues to rise. 

Don’t start your summer without “Nothing New.”   Available on all music platforms.



Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

