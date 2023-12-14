Sombr's Drops New Single 'I Don't Know You Anymore'

Capping off a breakout year, burgeoning New York City singer, songwriter, and producer sombr unveils a brand new single entitled “i don't know you anymore,” out now via Warner Records.

The song's sparse icy beat draws attention to sombr's arresting vocal performance. His words echo with chilling emotion as he observes, “I watched you change.” It follows the recent fan favorite “would've been you."

Additionally, he announced select tour dates for January 2024. Full routing and ticket information can be found below.

“would've been you” landed in the wake of his debut, in another life EP. Co-produced by sombr and Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Boygenius, Lorde) at Sound City Studios, the eight-track body of work exists at a nexus between stark introspection, cathartic delivery, off-kilter instrumentation, and grainy soundscape architecture, showcasing both the nuances and breadth of the emotional maverick's vibrant and visceral vision.

Surrounded by music since childhood, sombr has gleaned inspiration from his days at legendary public performing arts school LaGuardia High, a fascination with classical music, and countless nights writing and recording out of a bedroom studio in his childhood home in the Lower East Side of New York City.

He notably introduced himself with a series of independent fan favorite singles before breakout track “Caroline” cracked 25 million-plus streams on Spotify alone.

Tour Routing:

Monday, January 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

Wednesday, January 24 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

Tuesday, January 30 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right

ABOUT sombr:

At 14 years old, Shane became sombr via a make-shift recording studio in his bedroom funded by a summer of scooping ice cream. The now 18-year-old honed his talents at New York's LaGuardia High, the public performing arts school celebrated for inspiring the film Fame, spending his days studying classical music and nights invested in his bedroom studio. While other high school juniors obsessed over driving tests or dates, sombr recorded romantic indie-rock melodies while trawling for like-minded musicians to sign to his label. When COVID hit, creating music became an escape for the young artist

from the physical and social isolation brought on by the pandemic - all leading sombr to launch his own major label imprint while his single “Caroline” earned over a million listens within its first week. Still, the artist project sombr remains the most passionate about is his own, and rightly so. “Caroline” and “Willow” have become sad girl anthems — populating Zillennial playlists across Spotify. Informed by the alt-pop greats – from Bon Iver to Phoebe Bridgers – the singer-songwriter's newer releases are certain to cement the artist's ascension, though sombr says he'd be happy enough with a “timeless alternative project."

Credit: Claire Marie Vogel