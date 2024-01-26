Sombr Returns With Breathtaking New Single 'In Your Arms'

It arrives on the heels of the fan favorite “would've been you.”

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Kicking off another sonic era this year, burgeoning New York City singer, songwriter, and producer sombr returns with a new single entitled “in your arms,” out now via Warner Records.

On the track, icy piano and handclaps anchor an understated groove. Atop this delicate backdrop, his voice quivers with raw emotion in a space of reflection. Strings swell as momentum builds towards the anthemic refrain punctuated by a plea, “Wrap me in your arms till my heart beats slow.” Once again, sombr lays his feelings bare with uncompromising honesty. 

It arrives on the heels of the fan favorite “would've been you.” Picking up steam as an artist to watch, he notably just sold out his debut live performance at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, CA. LADGYUNN states, “The night was not just a concert; it was an invitation to immerse oneself in the world of a singer, songwriter, and producer whose brilliance knew no bounds.” Next up, he touches down in the Big Apple for a show at Baby's All Right.

Be on the lookout for more from sombr soon. For now, fall into the embrace of “in your arms.”

Surrounded by music since childhood, sombr has gleaned inspiration from his days at legendary public performing arts school LaGuardia High, a fascination with classical music, and countless nights writing and recording out of a bedroom studio in his childhood home in the Lower East Side of New York City. He notably introduced himself with a series of independent fan favorite singles before breakout track “Caroline” cracked 30 million-plus streams on Spotify alone. 

Tour Routing: 

Tuesday, January 30 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right 

ABOUT sombr:

At 14 years old, Shane became sombr via a make-shift recording studio in his bedroom funded by a summer of scooping ice cream. The now 18-year-old honed his talents at New York's LaGuardia High, the public performing arts school celebrated for inspiring the film Fame, spending his days studying classical music and nights invested in his bedroom studio. While other high school juniors obsessed over driving tests or dates, sombr recorded romantic indie-rock melodies while trawling for like-minded musicians to sign to his label.

When COVID hit, creating music became an escape for the young artist from the physical and social isolation brought on by the pandemic - all leading sombr to launch his own major label imprint while his single “Caroline” earned over one million streams in its first week. Still, the artist project sombr remains the most passionate about is his own, and rightly so.

“Caroline” and “Willow” have become sad girl anthems — populating Zillennial playlists across Spotify. Informed by the alt-pop greats – from Bon Iver to Phoebe Bridgers – the singer-songwriter's newer releases are certain to cement the artist's ascension, though sombr says he'd be happy enough with a “timeless alternative project.” 

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel



