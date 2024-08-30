Sombr Releases New Single “do i ever cross your mind”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising singer, songwriter and producer sombr has released his latest single “do i ever cross your mind” out now via Warner Records.

This year, sombr has steadily shared fan favorite singles. He has generated millions of streams across “perfume,” “savior,” “in your arms,” and “i’ll remember tonight,” all while in the midst of his North American tour making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto and more. Tickets and more information can be found here.

On his live show, Atwood Magazine christened him “the rising indie prince of heartbreak,” and Off The Record Press raved, “Each song is sonically moving with his impeccable touch for composition, adding in soft notes of instruments when needed, such as piano and guitar.”

Surrounded by music since childhood, sombr has gleaned inspiration from his days at legendary public performing arts school LaGuardia High, a fascination with classical music, and countless nights writing and recording out of a bedroom studio in his childhood home in the Lower East Side of New York City. He notably introduced himself with a series of independent fan favorite singles before breakout track “Caroline” cracked 32 million-plus streams on Spotify alone.

At 14 years old, Shane became sombr via a make-shift recording studio in his bedroom. The now 19-year-old honed his talents at New York’s LaGuardia High, the public performing arts school celebrated for inspiring the film Fame, spending his days studying classical music and nights invested in his bedroom studio. While other high school juniors obsessed over driving tests or dates, sombr recorded romantic indie-rock melodies while trawling for like-minded musicians to sign to his label.

When COVID hit, creating music became an escape for the young artist from the physical and social isolation brought on by the pandemic - all leading sombr to launch his own major label imprint while his single “Caroline” earned over a million listens within its first week. Still, the artist project sombr remains the most passionate about is his own, and rightly so. “Caroline” and “Willow” have become sad girl anthems — populating Zillennial playlists across Spotify. Informed by the alt-pop greats – from Bon Iver to Phoebe Bridgers – the singer-songwriter’s newer releases are certain to cement the artist’s ascension, though sombr says he’d be happy enough with a “timeless alternative project.”

