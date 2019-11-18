Soho Garden Dubai Announce Double NYE Event with Solardo and Dixon

The freshly renovated Soho Garden Dubai complex is set to host a massive NYE double party, joined by the likes of superstar DJ Dixon plus international party brand Elrow who will be welcoming Solardo for the occasion.

Those wanting to ring in the new year in style can arrive at the venue from 21:00 and enjoy unlimited drinks for 799 AED with early bird ticket entry from 20:00hrs. With a 6,000 cap for both parties, this is a NYE venue with something for everyone, with one entry ticket gaining you access to both parties for the night.

It will be the second year in a row that Elrow takeover Soho Beach for NYE, with the unforgettable festival concept returning with its Sambodromo Do Brasil edition, offering more music, more decorations and more fun than ever before.

World-renowned for its epic fiesta style festivals with thousands of inflatables, creative costumes and fun surprises along the way, Elrow will ensure that it's a night to remember. Not only will revellers be surrounded by an entire club full of colour, decorations and confetti, but also enjoy a stellar night of the best house music on offer. In need of no introduction,

Meanwhile German selector Dixon, who topped the Resident Advisor 'Top 100' three years in a row and regularly wows crowds at some of the world's biggest clubs and festivals, will play at Soho Garden.

It follows on from a massively successful season that saw the likes of Carl Cox, Faithless, Nicole Moudaber and Steve Lawler jet out to the Middle East to perform at the opulent venue.

Located in the grounds of Meydan Racecourse and dubbed 'Dubai's ultimate entertainment destination', the Soho Garden complex comprises of several bars, restaurants and world famous clubs bringing a diverse music offering to Dubai.

Pairing the best clubbing experience in the whole of Dubai with one of the biggest international DJs and party brands, Soho Garden is poised to host one of the best NYE parties on the planet.

Soho Garden Dubai NYE

Tuesday 31st December 2019

21:00 - 04:00

Reservations: https://sohogardendxb.com/sohogarden/reservations/





