Sofi Vonn Releases Her Latest Single 'That's When I Knew'
This also follows the success of Sofi’s recently released stand-alone singles “what you started,” "Ghost,” and "Best I Can."
London based New York bornelectronic pop singer-songwriter Sofi Vonn released her latest single "That's When I Knew" on Friday following a premiere with ReVamp Magazine. This new single follows the success of her recently released singles "Older" "Famous" and "Songs," with the latter two already surpassing 100k+ streams on Spotify.
This also follows the success of Sofi's recently released stand-alone singles "what you started," "Ghost," and "Best I Can" as well as the success of her debut EP That Was A Close Call that was released at the end of 2021 following an exclusive premiere/interview with LADYGUNN. Sofi's deep lyrics and light melodies create a set of contradictions that somehow fit together perfectly to tell a relatable narrative of youth.
With her exceptional voice, she deftly expresses emotions and opinions on society, love, sexuality, and all the other things that everyone goes through. Vonn's music draws from her personal experiences which have taken her across the world and back several times. In the build up to the release of her debut EP Sofi premiered a handful of singles off the EP with outlets like Hollywood Life, Queerty, Wonderland Magazine and more!
Born and raised in New York City to German parents, she grew up in the artistic driven West Village neighborhood drawing musical influence from a variety of different backgrounds which has given her the freedom to come up with an artistic style that is uniquely her own.
When asked about her new single "That's When I Knew" Sofi said, "This was a fun one because we hadn't done a dance track since 'what u started'. I was experimenting with different synthesizers. I was also definitely inspired by Robyn while producing this one with the light vocals on top. Fun sounds and a bit of a vulnerable concept where you're not able to get over someone. I really enjoy the juxtaposition here."
Following High School in Zürich, Switzerland Sofi felt confused as she considered what to do post-graduation. "I liked music, but I didn't know how to get into it, because when I was applying to college for anything musical, they wanted me to be a Steinway Fellow already, basically," she says.
Therefore, Sofi took a break from music and attended Tulane University in New Orleans
where she earned a degree in psychology (with a German minor), but as fate would have it, she was brought back to music when she studied abroad in Berlin, Germany for a year. "I loved Berlin, so I moved back there after I graduated from college - and that's how I got into techno and DJing."
Besides DJing at a festival, she also studied sound engineering for a bit before finally landing a full-time job with the BMG record label, which brought Vonn back to her hometown of New York City. Her work at the label taught her marketing skills that she then used to help her advance her DJ career at night. She became an in-demand house and techno DJ, booking numerous shows around the city for the next two years.
With all the knowledge she'd gained as a performer and at the record label, Vonn realized that she finally had both the skill and the experience that music schools wanted. She was accepted into several Masters degree programs, and chose to study popular music at the highly prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Sofi's time in London has already paid off for her: as a school project, she wrote the emotive song "Is It A Crime."
Unlike many pop singers, Vonn writes all of her own material. A vibrant storyteller, her depth of feeling and love for her craft is evident in every track. Her warm and powerful voice is the perfect means for conveying her lyrics, which are at once introspective yet universal. Concurrent with her formal music education,
Vonn continues to learn about the business aspect of things whenevershe can. She found an especially powerful ally when she met renowned music executive Charlie Walk (who helped launch the careers of Lorde, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd, among many others). Impressed with Vonn's voice and writing, Walk immediately offered to mentor her, bringing her into his prestigious Music Mastery program last year.
With everything in place Sofi Vonn is now ready to start the buildup to the release of her sophomore EP, so stay tuned to Sofi's socials below for updates from Sofi including new music as well as upcoming concerts.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 14, 2022
P!NK has announced new 2023 summer stadium tour dates! The upcoming trek will include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp. P!NK recently released her new single, 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.' Later this month, P!NK will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” on the 2022 American Music Awards.
VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Voices 'Jamdolin' in FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special Trailer
November 14, 2022
It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton') encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. Watch the new video trailer now!
Joshua Lewis Shares 'I Was There' Single
November 14, 2022
Friction earns its breezy yet earnest tones from yacht rock, the core tenets of the genre offered in spades throughout. Ear-tickling melodies, like the parabolic sway of the vocal on opener “Thinkin’ About You,” guide listeners through crystal-clear production values and a storytelling bent both misty-eyed and microscopic in its detailing.
Boy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Three-Night Engagement
November 14, 2022
Boy George & Culture Club announced their highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement in 2023. Following their sold-out debut at Wynn in 2022, flamboyant frontman Boy George, along with bass guitarist Mikey Craig and guitar and keyboardist Roy Hay, together with a 13-piece band.
Elton John's Final North American Performance to Feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi Carlile
November 14, 2022
GRAMMY-winning artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile will join musical icon Elton John on stage during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium, paying tribute to him and his legendary career. The concert will begin with “Countdown to Elton Live,” featuring special fan messages. Watch a video teaser for the livestream now!