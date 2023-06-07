Social Distortion Postpone Summer Headlining Tour

The previously announced tour, set to kick off on June 30th with support from fellow California rockers The Bellrays, is now being rescheduled for future dates.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Social Distortion Postpone Summer Headlining Tour

Legendary OC punks Social Distortion announce that they have postponed their upcoming North American headlining tour due to the stage-one tonsil cancer diagnosis of vocalist Mike Ness. As he recovers from a recent surgery, the band is also temporarily halting the recording process of their eighth studio album.

The previously announced tour, set to kick off on June 30th with support from fellow California rockers The Bellrays, is now being rescheduled for future dates. Check out the emotional statement from Ness below: 

“We think that life is going to go according to our plan, but it has a way of saying “I don’t think so!” 

In the midst of pre-production, I was diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer. I was feeling well enough to continue with recording in the studio up until the very day before surgery.  The band and I were so inspired and excited to lay down these tracks, which by the way sound f-ing AWESOME!   

The recovery from surgery is a day-by-day process and in three weeks we start radiation and that should be the last therapy I need.  The team of doctors are certain that once finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process.  We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life.   

It breaks my heart to post pone tours, and this album release, but time is required to heal. I can’t thank our loyal fans enough who have been waiting so patiently for this. While it will take a little longer-I promise you that it will be delivered and it will exceed your expectations.  

I want you all to know that this has opened my eyes to a whole new struggle.  I know it’s one that many of you or your loved ones have personally endured, and my heart goes out to you-because I now know what it’s like from this heavy experience.   

I’m surrounded by love and support from my friends and family ESPECIALLY my lovely wife and incredible boys (oh and don’t forget my 3 dogs and kitty)  THANK YOU ALL in advance to our unbelievable fans for YOUR love and support right now. 

We WILL get through this….” 

Formed as rebellious teenage punks in the working-class suburb of Fullerton, California, Social Distortion survived their tumultuous youth to pioneer an undeniably honest and fiery brand of rock ‘n’ roll that would incorporate outlaw country, classic seventies punk and primal blues.

Seven studio albums and countless electrifying live shows have earned the band a dedicated worldwide fanbase and catalog of timeless anthems including “Story Of My Life,” ”Ball And Chain,” “Prison Bound” and more. The band's last release, Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes entered the Billboard 200 at #4 and in 2019 they celebrated 40 years as a band. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
glaive Unveils New Song all I do is try my best Photo
glaive Unveils New Song 'all I do is try my best'

“all i do is try my best,” the new song from 18-year-old breakout glaive, debuts today alongside a video directed by Adrian Villagomez. Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, i care so much that i dont care at all finds glaive turning inward, reflecting with blunt honesty about growing up.

2
Aluna to Release Sophomore Solo Album Mycelium in July Photo
Aluna to Release Sophomore Solo Album 'Mycelium' in July

Aluna has revealed details for her highly anticipated sophomore album MYCELiUM. ‘Oh The Glamour’ is the first taster of what’s to come; a delightfully deep groove assault to the senses, and collaboration with Brazilian GRAMMY® nominated artist Pabllo Vittar, GRAMMY® and BRIT nominated MNEK, and UK producer Eden Prince.

3
Yungblud Returns With New Single Lowlife Photo
Yungblud Returns With New Single 'Lowlife'

Internationally acclaimed musician Yungblud has returned with a landmark new single ‘Lowlife,’ out now. He neglected the notion of being beholden to influences when writing the single and entered the studio with producer Paul Meany with no references or preconceived idea of the outcome. Check out upcoming tour dates!

4
Saint Harison Drops Debut EP Lost a Friend Photo
Saint Harison Drops Debut EP 'Lost a Friend'

With co-signs from the likes of SZA, Bieber and Elton John, it’s undeniable that British up-and-comer Saint Harison is one of the most exciting artists to emerge in 2023. The Teeeezy C-directed video invites the viewer into Saint’s world and sees him deliver a stripped back, poignant performance.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

glaive Unveils New Song 'all I do is try my best'glaive Unveils New Song 'all I do is try my best'
Aluna to Release Sophomore Solo Album 'Mycelium' in JulyAluna to Release Sophomore Solo Album 'Mycelium' in July
Yungblud Returns With New Single 'Lowlife' Marking the Beginning of a New EraYungblud Returns With New Single 'Lowlife' Marking the Beginning of a New Era
Saint Harison Drops Debut EP 'Lost a Friend'Saint Harison Drops Debut EP 'Lost a Friend'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD