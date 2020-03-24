Social Animals Release New Video 'Get Over It'

Social Animals release the official music video today for their new single "Get Over It" - the latest track from their Rise Records debut 7" Best Years - due out April 3rd with pre-orders available now HERE. The haunting clip directed by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Clark Jr., Deftones) premiered yesterday via Flaunt and can be viewed below!

"A lot of images from a lot of different apartments wash over me when I think of this song. It feels like I only remember the mornings. Always waiting on a text, or for someone to pick up the phone. I've changed my number since then. It felt natural to film the video in a similar scene, and our director Gus Black nailed the landscape from our first phone call. He understood the deliberate contrast between the energetic soundscape and the desperate lyrics, allowing us to visually mimic the ritual highs and lows of waiting around for the feel-good mailman." - Dedric Clark (vocals, guitar)

"We shot this back in August in an abandoned apartment above a recording studio in Alhambra, California. It was hot AF the day of the shoot but it somehow fed into the mood and tone of the video.

The concept now seems fitting for the times were in...a band playing in an empty room while people sit around doing nothing, just waiting. Love this song and the band." - Gus Black (director)

"Get Over It" follows "Best Years" and "Bad Things" and the three-song release was produced by the band and mixed by Robert Orton (Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga). Shortly after announcing their signing to Rise Records in November, Social Animals hit the road as direct support to label-mates Angels & Airwaves. The band supported Ash on a European tour that kicked off at the end of February, bringing their electric live show to audiences in France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and more.

While waiting for the spring North American tour with Beach Slang to be rescheduled, Social Animal's brand new music video for "Get Over It" can be watched HERE, and you can stream all three tracks from the forthcoming Best Years 7" HERE. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, please stay tuned to www.riserecords.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories