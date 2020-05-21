Soccer Mommy Launches Singles Series Ft. Jay Som, Beabadoobee, MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden and Beach Bunny!

Soccer Mommy-twenty-two year-old Sophie Allison-launches Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series today. The singles series will see contributions from the likes of MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden, Beabadoobee and Beach Bunny, with new releases every two weeks, and kicks off today with Jay Som. Check out Jay Som's cover of Soccer Mommy's song "lucy," and Soccer Mommy's cover of Jay Som's "I Think You're Alright" now. Stream, purchase or download now via Bandcamp HERE.

"I had an extremely fun time recording the 'lucy' cover," says Jay Som. "Sophie has such a special way of entwining catchy melodies and sometimes dark chord progressions. I feel very lucky to be a part of this comp!" Soccer Mommy continues, "I'm super excited to kick things off with this Jay Som collab because Melina really made such an awesome new version of 'lucy'. I have also always loved her song 'I Think You're Alright,' so it was great to get a chance to cover it. It has such a sweet tenderness to it that just makes you feel warm inside."

All net profits from Bandcamp sales from this series will be donated to Oxfam's COVID-19 relief fund. Oxfam is working with partners to reach more than 14 million people in nearly 50 countries and the US to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in vulnerable communities and support people's basic food needs and livelihoods. Women and girls usually bear a disproportionate burden of care in a crisis like this one, and Oxfam has a proven record of helping women cope during and recover after these crises in ways that allow them to be safer and stronger than ever.

Oxfam has an anonymous donor who will match every dollar raised by this series, up to $5000, which will double the impact of your purchase.

Soccer Mommy released her triumphant sophomore album, color theory, earlier this year via Loma Vista Recordings. What followed was mass critical acclaim, performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200.

With touring at a halt for the entire music industry, Soccer Mommy has found remarkably inventive ways to stay busy during quarantine. Combining her love of video games and performing, Soccer Mommy held a digital concert on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten a few weeks ago, with 10,000+ attendees (who all had to make their own penguin avatars to attend). So many fans logged on originally that the game's server *literally* crashed and the event had to be rescheduled. Soccer Mommy has also kicked off the NPR Tiny Desk At Home Series, performed on Pitchfork's IG Live series, and released her very own Zoom backgrounds images. Soccer Mommy then embarked on another tour, of sorts: an 8-bit music video tour, hitting some of the cities she was meant to be currently passing through.

Purchase color theory on duo-tone vinyl with exclusive poster + sticker sheet, CD, cassette, and digital download HERE.

Soccer Mommy credit: Brian Ziff + Jay Som credit: Lissy Laricchia for Interview Magazine

Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series by soccer mommy

Related Articles View More Music Stories