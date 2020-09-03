SoCal Alt Rockers BOY HITS CAR Release First Ever Live Album

Listen to "Les Fleurs" here!

What does a band best known for killer, high energy live shows do when a global pandemic causes all in-person concerts to be cancelled? Why, it releases a killer, high energy live album of course!

One of Southern California's most celebrated melodic rock outfits, Boy Hits Car, have made their reputation as a performance-focused band, emphasizing the mystical connection experienced by both band and audience at concerts.

They've even dubbed their very own brand of music "LoveCore" to emphasize the vibe of positivity that pervades everything BHC does. But now, with live concerts on indefinite hiatus, the band recreates the energy of their live show on Worldwide Alive, the band's first ever full-length concert album. Featuring several of their best loved songs such as "The Rebirth Of Consciousness," "I'm A Cloud," and "As I Watch The Sun f The Ocean," this release is a treat for new and longtime fans. And as a special gift to those fans, the album also features two bonus studio tracks - a beautiful cover of Minnie Ripperton's "Les Fleurs" and a powerful version of The Police's "Synchronicity I" - both of which are available to stream now.

The band had this to say about the album, "With Worldwide Alive, we simply wanted to capture the band's live energy, passion, and longing for connection through the universal language of music, as best as possible; but with lockdowns and quarantines in full effect, the album has taken on a new meaning altogether, and we're confident listeners will feel all the LoveFuryPassion&Energy coming through with each spin."

Worldwide Alive will be released September 11 on digital, CD and limited-edition red vinyl.

Listen to "Les Fleurs" here:

