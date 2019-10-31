Snow Machine Announces 2020 Debut Festival in Japan

Announcing its debut from the 1st - 4th of March 2020, brand new boutique alpine festival Snow Machine brings four snow-filled days of music and culture to the slopes of Hakuba, Japan.



Set in the picturesque valley of Japan's premier snowfields only 3.5 hours from Tokyo, Hakuba is famous for hosting the 1998 Winter Olympics along with its many trails and hot springs, making this music and ski festival truly the first of its kind.



Packed with world-class talent, the inaugural year will feature dance music royalty Peking Duk (DJ Set) and What So Not, acclaimed producer duo Hermitude, chart topper Illy, indie-pop quartet The Jungle Giants, party-starters Confidence Man and Hot Dub Time Machine and retro revivalists Client Liaison, alongside Crooked Colours, Art vs Science, Bag Raiders (DJ Set), Godlands, Owl Eyes and Running Touch. It will also feature legendary Japanese artists Kenji Takimi, DJ Kentaro, Shinichi Osawa and more to be announced, all flocking to the fields for the multi-day, experience based festival.



Of the sister festival to the wildly successful Wine Machine, organisers have said: "There is no place in the world quite like Japan. From the rich cultural heritage seen everywhere and their amazing hospitality to the architecture and cuisine - Japan is at the top of everyone's travel list whether it's first time, or returning. The much fabled powder Japan receives each season is world leading. Hakuba Valley is the largest alpine mountain-range in Japan and we are thrilled to be announcing this destination holiday event for those who enjoy ramen and onsens with their après."



The heavyweight lineup will play amongst some of the most idyllic backdrops throughout the Hakuba ski fields, from sweeping mountaintop vistas to cosy aprés soirees, from outdoor village stages to indoor/outdoor onsens. Hakuba Valley is also incredibly rich in culture, allowing festival goers to fully emerge in the vibrant Japanese culture while taking in the festival.



Snow Machine is an all-in-one ticket offering a variety of accommodation options, a full four day festival ticket as well as snow passes and hire. Booking is simple, just select your package, then pay your deposit (AUD $199 or equivalent) and you'll be put in touch with one of the festival team members to further customise your trip and book your flights with our unbeatable discounts.



A fully curated destination festival, it's worth flying across the world for.



Buy tickets HERE

SNOW MACHINE LINEUP



Peking Duk (DJ Set)

What So Not

Hermitude

Illy

Kenji Takimi

The Jungle Giants

Client Liaison

Hot Dub Time Machine

Crooked Colours

Running Touch

Bag Raiders (DJ Set)

Shinichi Osawa

ShockOne

Young Franco

DJ Kentaro

Confidence Man

Owl Eyes

Godlands

Art vs Science

Tom Tilley & Hugo Gruzman present: First Base



+ many more to be announced





