Smoke Fairies Release Limited Edition 7” Picture Disc on Nov. 13

Smoke Fairies will release a limited edition 7" picture disc on November 13th via Rough Trade. A double A-side featuring the tracks 'Out Of The Woods' and new single 'Disconnect.' The vinyl will be limited to just 300 copies, with the first buyers able to claim a free entry pass to an intimate Smoke Fairies show to be held at The Social in London on Thursday November 13th. It is the first picture disc the band has ever released and has been beautifully designed by Manchester-based illustrator Daren Newman.

The band recently announced the release their first album in four years. Darkness Brings The Wonders Home will be released on January 31st, 2020.



Smoke Fairies are Jessica Davies and Katherine Blamire who first met at school in their native England. For this LP they traveled to Seattle to record Darkness Brings The Wonders Home with producer Phil Ek (The Black Angels, Fleet Foxes, The Shins) and over the course of a rigorous month-long session in Seattle, adopted a purposely intimate approach to achieving a singular sonic tone.



In the making of Darkness Brings The Wonders Home, Smoke Fairies drew inspiration from mysteries both real and imagined: sea monsters, flocks of crows taking flight in extravagant formation, strange creatures dwelling in the mud near their new South London abode.

The band also recently announced a UK tour with US plans to be announced soon.

Smoke Fairies were the first UK act to release a single on Jack White's label Third Man Records and was produced by White who also played guitar and drums. Other notable recordings include a cover of Neil Young's 'Alabama' from his Harvest LP which appeared on a special Mojo album to mark the approaching fortieth anniversary of the album. Jessica and Katherine also contributed vocals to the track 'Valentina', a tribute to Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space on The Race For Space, the second album by Public Service Broadcasting. The band has toured this side of the Atlantic with Laura Marling, Rasputina, Blitzen Trapper and Dawes. More U.S. shows to be announced at a later date.





