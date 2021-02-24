SmittyFMB Drops EP, DUE DATE

This past week, New York rapper SmittyFMB dropped his latest EP "Due Date". The two-track EP features a member of Smitty's FMB crew, FMB Mike. "When you talk about Queens New York, you talk about FMB"- the words Smitty used when describing the new movement coming out of Queens. He has been creating a name for himself in the underground circuit since the 2020 release of his short film "Lil Shawty". The film gained over 10k YouTube views since its release. What's more interesting is Smitty's talent to cross genres of music all while allowing his fans to relate to his music.

The standout track on the EP is titled "The Come Up" featuring FMB Mike. The two take a radicalistic approach to the song which features verses from both artists with Mike on the hook.

Moreover, Due Date could be the start of Queens rappers gaining recognition again. With Brooklyn securing most of the attention out of New York in 2020 with the Drill wave, it's interesting what level Smitty and other Queens artist will raise the bar to.

Stream the EP and keep an eye out for the Queens rapper. http://hyperurl.co/SmittyFMBDueDate