Slow Pulp Releases New Track and Video 'Falling Apart'

Madison, WI-bred and Chicago-based band Slow Pulp--Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Alexander Leeds (bass), Theodore Mathews (drums), and Henry Stoehr (guitar)-- recently announced Moveys, their self-produced debut album, and shared its first single "Idaho."

Today the band shares another song off of the forthcoming record, entitled "Falling Apart." The track, featuring Alex G collaborator Molly Gemer on violin, is accompanied by a fantastical music video about feeling lost in a familiar landscape. Director Jake Lazovick, places Emily in a transient world, surrounded by flying objects and missing pieces. The clip features nostalgic animations, body doubles for social distancing purposes, and an homage to Massey's background as a ballet dancer.

Massey shared:

"As we were finishing up writing the album my parents got into a serious car accident and I came back home to help take care of them. A couple of weeks later COVID-19 started getting worse in the US, and quarantine began. Life felt completely surreal, everything had drastically changed and at such a rapid pace. It was especially strange because everyone was experiencing the same thing at the same time, but couldn't be physically with each other to support each other. I felt like I couldn't process any emotions I had about the whole ordeal because I had to keep it together to take care of my family. It became easier to stay numb, and create a facade that I was doing ok, than it was to release any type of healthy emotion for a long time. Luckily I did allow myself to have a full on breakdown induced by a stubbed toe and confusion over taxes, sometimes it's the littlest things that finally get you."

A testament to hard-fought personal growth, Moveys is a remarkable debut made in remarkable times, as Slow Pulp powered through health challenges, personal upheaval, and a pandemic. The songs on Moveys took shape while on tour with Alex G in 2019, after the band scrapped an album's-worth of material following Massey's diagnosis with Lyme disease and chronic Mono. The obstacles only continued from there, as Massey's parents were soon after in a severe car crash...one week before COVID-19 shut the country down. Full of blistering energy and emotional catharsis, this compelling 10-track collection highlights the band's resourcefulness and resilience to come together during unthinkable time.

Pre-order Moveys, out October 9th on Winspear, HERE.

Tracklisting:

1. New Horse

2. Trade It

3. Idaho

4. Track

5. At It Again

6. Channel 2

7. Whispers (In The Outfield)

8. Falling Apart

9. Montana

10. Movey

UK/EU Tour Dates:

2/15/21 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

2/16/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES

2/18/21 - London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

2/19/21 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

2/20/21 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

2/22/21 - Brussels, BE @ Volta

2/23/21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

2/24/21 - Berlin, DE @ Monarch

2/25/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

2/26/21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Huset

