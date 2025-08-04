Slow Joy to Embark on Fall Tour US with Texas Is the Reasonâ€€â€‹â€†ï»¿ï»¿â€ƒâ€†â€‡

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the release of his debut album A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming, Slow Joy — the solo project of Esteban Flores — will join post-hardcore vets Texas Is the Reason for a run of fall tour dates in September and October.

Following the Texas Is the Reason run, Slow Joy will continue on the road with rising indie/alternative band Inoha for another US tour through mid-November. These dates mark Slow Joy’s first tour since the album’s release. Ahead of the Texas Is The Reason tour, fans can catch Slow Joy’s headline performance on Day One of this year’s Tough Luck Fest on September 5th in Boston, MA — all details HERE.

Slow Joy’s fall North American run will continue with Inoha. Based in San Antonio, TX, the band features Keanu Bicol, Ricky Juarez, Christian Young (ImTrying), and Gavin Gonzalez. All confirmed Slow Joy dates are below, and for the most up-to-date information, please visit here. Tickets are on sale now.

TEXAS IS THE REASON & SLOW JOY TOUR DATES:

September 16th @ Preserving Underground in Pittsburgh, PA

September 17th @ Rec Room in Buffalo, NY

September 19th @ St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit, MI

September 22nd @ The Bluestone in Columbus, OH

October 5th @ Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA

October 7th @ The UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA

October 8th @ Observatory SA in Santa Ana, CA

October 9th @ Observatory SD in San Diego, CA

INOHA & SLOW JOY TOUR DATES

October 22 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

October 23 – Voodoo Room @ HOB – San Diego, CA

October 24 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA

October 25 – Crybaby – San Francisco, CA

October 27 – Mission Theater – Portland, OR

October 28 – Madame Lou's – Seattle, WA

October 30 – The Beehive – Salt Lake City, UT

November 1 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

November 3 – Blueberry Hill – St. Louis, MO

November 4 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

November 5 – Mahalls – Cleveland, OH

November 7 – LPR – New York, NY

November 8 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

November 9 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

November 10 – The Atlantis – Washington, DC

November 11 – Local 506 – Chapel Hill, NC

November 12 – Purgatory – Atlanta, GA

November 13 – The Social – Orlando, FL

November 14 – Handlebar – Pensacola, FL

November 15 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL