Slipknot Announce The Knotfest Roadshow 2021

SLIPKNOT, one of the most thrilling and visceral musical collectives on the planet, are excited to announce a return to the road for their incendiary 2021 incarnation of the KNOTFEST ROADSHOW. Support comes from three Grammy-nominated heavy music luminaries, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE.

The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off following the band's previously announced KNOTFEST IOWA hometown show in Des Moines on September 25th. The KNOTFEST ROADSHOW's first official date happens at Tinley Park, IL on September 28th, with the tour then snaking its way across the US, wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

SLIPKNOT frontman, Corey Taylor informs us:

"With the world opening up, it's time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you're as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we'll see you soon."

Tickets will be available on pre-sale to KNOTFEST subscribers from 10am local time on June 2nd, with a general on-sale from 10am local on June 4th, over at KnotfestRoadshow.com.

Last week SLIPKNOT also confirmed the exciting news that they have returned to the studio and are working on new material, with artistic visionary and percussionist, M.Shawn 'Clown' Crahan confirming to UK media that they are making "God music". Be the first to see exclusive 'behind the scenes' footage of the band at work by subscribing to join the community over at KNOTFEST.COM, where you'll also be eligible to pre-order both KNOTFEST ROADSHOW and KNOTFEST IOWA tickets, ahead of the on-sale date to the general public.

SLIPKNOT's live show continues to thrill their fiercely loyal following, selling out bigger venues with each outing. Reviews of their last sold-out European arena tour, which was completed mere weeks before the world locked down, were unanimous in their praise, with Kerrang! awarding London's sold-out 20,000 cap O2 Arena show a 5/5 rating, declaring "there is no better metal band on earth than this."

The band's current album, the critically lauded We Are Not Your Kind is highlighted by the singles, Nero Forte, Solway Firth, and the LP's lead track Unsainted, which was recently certified Gold in the U.S. The three tracks feature an M. Shawn Crahan-directed official music video, each of which trended worldwide on YouTube (all videos) upon release - with Unsainted at #1 globally for a full 24 hours.

Full Dates

Date City Venue Sat Sep 25 2021 Des Moines, IA Knotfest* Tue Sep 28 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Wed Sep 29 2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater Fri Oct 01 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sat Oct 02 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Sun Oct 03 2021 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Tue Oct 05 2021 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Fri Oct 08 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Sat Oct 09 2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Sun Oct 10 2021 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Tue Oct 12 2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Wed Oct 13 2021 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Fri Oct 15 2021 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Sun Oct 17 2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Tue Oct 19 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Wed Oct 20 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Fri Oct 22 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sat Oct 23 2021 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sun Oct 24 2021 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Tue Oct 26 2021 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP* Thu Oct 28 2021 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater Fri Oct 29 2021 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman** Sat Oct 30 2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Mon Nov 01 2021 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Tue Nov 02 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Knotfest Festival

**No Code Orange