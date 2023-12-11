Slipknot Announce 2024 Headline Tour Across the UK & Europe

SLIPKNOT have revealed tour dates for a massive 2024 European and UK headline run. Slipknot's thrilling, multi-sensory live shows are legendary, and with the band celebrating 25 years on this run, these shows will be especially explosive and not-to-be-missed.



Says clown of the upcoming shows: "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25th year anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening.”



The run kicks off at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December 5th, canvases continental Europe with arena dates in Germany, France, and Switzerland, and concludes at the world-famous O2 Arena in London on December 20th [full itinerary below]. This notably marks their first O2 Arena performance since 2020. Presale tickets for the O2 Arena shows will go live on December 13th at 10:00am CET, with official Live Nation and various venue presales launching on Thursday December 14th at 10:00am CET, and general on-sale following on December 15th at 10:00am CET.



SLIPKNOT released their debut self-titled studio album on June 29, 1999, and with it they heralded a seismic shift in music, attitude and energy, and have since defined a culture that has only grown around the world. In the quarter century since, Slipknot's unwavering dedication to their art, expression, and their fans remains at the core of their mission. The band has remained as creative and unapologetic as ever, both in their music and their live shows.



As always, SLIPKNOT's storied live show promises to be a spectacle of sound and sight without comparison. For tickets and more information on SLIPKNOT's upcoming live dates, visit www.slipknot1.com.



Having recently wrapped a tour of some of the biggest festival stages in the world, SLIPKNOT are set to headline the highly-anticipated Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27th. Furthermore, SLIPKNOT recently immortalized their legendary sold-out 2009 concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on vinyl for the first time ever with the double LP Live at MSG.



Continually and fearlessly evolving, SLIPKNOT's latest full length album

THE END, SO FAR landed at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and at #2 on the Billboard 200, marking their sixth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. A new album from SLIPKNOT is a global event, and THE END, SO FAR continued the band's global chart rise, with #1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Mexico, as well as Top 3 debuts in Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Belgium. SLIPKNOT's previous album, 2019's WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND, marked SLIPKNOT's third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200, along with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

SLIPKNOT 2024 TOUR DATES

NORTH AMERICA

4/27 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World

5/12 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville

5/19 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival



EUROPE/UK (Support: Bleed From Within)

12/5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

12/6 Dortmund, Germany Westfalenhalle

12/8 Stuttgart, Germany Schleyerhalle

12/9 Leipzig, Germany Quarterback Immobilien Arena

12/11 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

12/12 Paris, France Accor Arena

12/14 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

12/15 Glasgow, UK Ovo Hydro

12/17 Manchester, UK Co-op Live Arena

12/18 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

12/20 London, UK O2 Arena

ABOUT SLIPKNOT:

There was never a band like SLIPKNOT, and there will never be another. Like a spore out of the Midwest, they've quietly bloomed into the most uncompromising, undeniable, and unique presence on the planet whose influence transcends genres and generations. Since sowing the seeds for revolution in Iowa during 1999, these musical outliers have captured a GRAMMY Award alongside 10 nominations, scored 12 Platinum / 41 Gold album certifications around the world, and logged over 8.5 billion global streams and 3.5 billion video views to date - unprecedented for a rock act in this generation or any other.

Rolling Stone cited the seminal platinum-selling 2001 album Iowa among “The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time,” while The Ringer attested, “They're the most important heavy band of their era.” In addition to marking the group's third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, their sixth full-length album, WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND, bowed at #1 in twelve countries worldwide in 2019.

Selling out shows on multiple continents, they deliver an irreplicable multi-sensory experience on tour and through their own festival KNOTFEST. With their seventh album THE END, SO FAR, SLIPKNOT are back, and nothing will be the same again.