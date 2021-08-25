Sleigh Bells Release 'Justine Go Genesis' Song & Video

Sleigh Bells, the band comprised of producer/guitarist Derek Miller and singer Alexis Krauss, has announced their sixth album, Texis, which will be released on September 10 on Mom + Pop Music. A new track from the album, entitled "Justine Go Genesis," has been released today. "Justine Go Genesis" was one of the first songs written for Texis; Miller sent an early demo of the song to Krauss in 2018, feeling excited about its ultra-fast tempo but slightly self-conscious about his cartoonish, over-the-top metal riff. Krauss clicked with the music right away and wrote her bright, unabashedly poppy melody within a few hours of receiving the track, resulting in a song that sounds like the unexpected intersection of Metallica, Spice Girls, and '90s drum and bass.

The video for the track, shot on 16mm film and directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Queen of Earth, Golden Exits) and Derek Miller with Cinematography by Sean Price Williams (Good Time, ...Heaven Knows What), picks up where the band's video for Texis single "Locust Laced" left off, referencing early 80's horror films, The Twilight Zone, the band's own incredible live show, and more. This is the band's second collaboration with Perry and Williams, who previously worked on the video for "I Can Only Stare".

It's been twelve years since Sleigh Bells burst into the public consciousness, emerging fully-formed from tiny New York City venues onto the global stage with a sound entirely their own. Over four incredible full-length albums and one EP, Miller and Krauss have shaken up independent music; the duo were among the first to fully integrate the now-ubiquitous sounds of pop radio and hip-hop into their guitar-based melodies. They've opened for everyone from LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip to the Pixies and Weezer. They've played Saturday Night Live and Later...with Jools Holland.

Their new album, Texis, is the sound of the duo letting go of hang-ups and inhibitions and allowing themselves to embrace the sort of loud, colorful, genre-melting music only they could make. "We stopped worrying about whether or not we're in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic," says Derek Miller. On Texis, the duo decided to simply push the first domino and see what would happen, chasing down whatever excitement and inspiration followed; the resulting album is pure fireworks, full of the best songs Sleigh Bells have ever written and recorded.