Sky Ferreira Announces West Coast Tour Dates

More dates and openers will be announced soon.

May. 03, 2023  

Sky Ferreira has announced her first live shows of 2023 with three dates in California, as part of LA promoter Minty Boi's 5th Anniversary celebration. More dates and openers will be announced soon. Last year Ferreira released the single "Don't Forget, " listen to it HERE.

Minty Boi is an independent promoter based in Los Angeles, spreading its footprint in markets such as Los Angeles, New York, and greater SoCal. Minty Boi has presented shows by everyone from 100 Gecs, Lightning Bolt, Soul Glo, Ethel Cain, Eyedress and many, many more (see a full list HERE)

Minty Boi's goal is to elevate young artists and their work through visceral live music experiences, keeping the nightlife and music thing alive through the indie lens.

Sky Ferreira Tour Dates

JULY 6 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - REGENCY BALLROOM (ALL AGES)
JULY 7 - SAN DIEGO, CA - THE OBSERVATORY NORTH PARK (ALL AGES)
JULY 8 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE VERMONT (ALL AGES)

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY MAY 4 AT 10AM PST - GET TICKETS HERE



