Skating Polly Announces 10 Year Anniversary Show + Releases 'Flyer' Lyric Video

Tacoma, WA grunge-pop trio Skating Polly has announced their 10 Year Anniversary Celebration, taking place on November 2nd @ The Vera Project in Seattle. It may be hard to believe that the wise-beyond-their-years band is already celebrating 10 years together, but step-sisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse first started playing together when they were just 9 and 14 years-old respectively, with their first show at a Halloween party in 2009! As of 2017, the band now involves their brother Kurtis Mayo as an official member.



Skating Polly has also released a new fan-made lyric video for their recent single "Flyer," which you can check out below.



Over the past 10 years, Skating Polly has released over 25 official music videos, 2 EPs and 5 full-length albums, including 2018's critically acclaimed The Make It All Show. They've toured across North America, the UK and Europe multiple times with the likes of X, Kate Nash, Babes in Toyland, Charly Bliss, Starcrawler and more, have recorded with producers like Calvin Johnson, Exene Cervenka, and Brad Wood, and collaborated with Louise Post and Nina Gordon of Veruca Salt on 2017's New Trick EP.



Tickets for Skating Polly's 10 Year Anniversary show are on sale Friday @ 10 AM PST and can be purchased HERE. Catch the band on tour all year, including a performance at this year's Riot Fest, and stay tuned to www.skatingpolly.com for all up-to-date information on tour dates and new music.

Watch the new lyric video here:





