Sixpence None the Richer to Tour for the First Time in Over 20 Years With Original Members

The 25th Anniversary Tour will begin October 10th in Knoxville, TN, and will cover over 25 U.S. cities.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
Sixpence None the Richer to Tour for the First Time in Over 20 Years With Original Members
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sixpence None the Richer are very pleased to announce that the “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary Tour will begin October 10th in Knoxville, TN, and will cover over 25 U.S. cities. Tickets go on sale on June 14th. The band will be releasing brand new music this fall to kick off the dates.

LATEST NEWS

Jon Bon Jovi Has No Interest in Doing a Musical: 'I've Been Asked to Do That 100 Times'
Outside Lands Details Lineup For Dolores'
DPR Launches 'Dream Reborn World Tour' This Fall
Miami's III Points Festival Unveils Full Lineup for 2024 Edition

Sixpence None the Richer began taking shape in New Braunfels, Texas in the early ‘90s. In 1997, Sixpence None the Richer released their self-titled album and two years later exploded globally when the track “Kiss Me”, from that album, was released as a single. Accolades continued as the band’s rendition of the La’s “There She Goes” also became a major hit.The band’s cover of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” pushed Sixpence None the Richer’s name back into the charts in early 2003. Although the group quietly disbanded in 2004, they remained active as individuals and continued to release music periodically.  
 
Fast forward to 2024 and all-original members (Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary) have reunited and are writing and recording new music and preparing for a world tour. 
 
Says Leigh Nash, “"I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!" Matt Slocum continues “I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I’m really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!”
 
As a taste of the new music, you can hear “The Tide” released in late 2023 as Leigh Nash + Sixpence None the Richer, which has already amassed over 2 million views and streams across platforms.  Curb Records is also celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the band’s self-titled album by re-releasing it in a collectible vinyl series that also features the new track, “The Tide”.
 
Sixpence None the Richer has helped shape the musical landscape across generations and are gearing up for an exciting road ahead.

Sixpence None the Richer “We Are Love” 25th Anniversary Tour:

October:
 
10        Yee-Haw                                 Knoxville, TN
11        Wire & Wood                           Alpharetta, GA
12        Workplay                                 Birmingham, AL
13        Lafayette's Music Room         Memphis, TN
14        Knuckleheads Saloon             Kansas City, MO
15        Wave                                       Wichita, KS
16        Resonant Head                       Oklahoma City, OK
17        The Kessler Theater               Dallas, TX
18        Gruene Hall                             New Braunfels, TX
19        Warehouse Live                      Houston, TX
20        The Parish - HOB                   New Orleans, LA
 
22        The Burl                                  Lexington, KY
23        The Vogue                              Indianapolis, IL
24        The Ark                                   Ann Arbor, MI
25        City Winery Chicago               Chicago, IL
26        City Winery St. Louis              St. Louis, MO
27        Exit/In                                      Nashville, TN
28        A&R Music Bar                       Columbus, OH
29        City Winery Pittsburgh            Pittsburgh, PA
30        City Winery Philadelphia         Philadelphia, PA
 
November:
 
1          City Winery Boston                 Boston, MA
2          City Winery New York             New York, NY
3          The Birchmere                        Alexandria, VA
4          The Pour House                      Raleigh, NC



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos