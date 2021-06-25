Six Degrees Records Releases Self-Titled Debut Album From DAGNASTERPUS

The Dagnasterpus has landed. The anticipated debut record from TREE ADAMS' new groove powerhouse DAGNASTERPUS is now available on all major streaming platforms. The ten tracks feature nimble horns, grimy beats and gritty vocals. The self-titled album was released today by SIX DEGREES RECORDS.

"This album is a collection of immersive tales and some observations about our shared experience in a painful year," says Adams. "It's a giant exhale of gratitude, the exuberant culmination of several years of musical collaborations with great friends and musicians in New Orleans and Los Angeles."

DAGNASTERPUS was created by former frontman of The Hatters and award-winning composer Tree Adams. The band's namesake represents a benevolent, mythical creature: part Poseidon, part Octopus and part Buddha. Recorded in both in Los Angeles and New Orleans, the record showcases an all-star lineup of featured players from New Orleans and Los Angeles like Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers, The Meters), Joe Ashlar (Dr John, Stanton Moore Trio), Eric Bolivar (Anders Osborne, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Bob Weir), Carl Sealove (Bob Dylan, Glen Campbell), Shaunte Palmer (Steel Pulse, Earth Wind and Fire), David Ralicke (Beck, Lucinda Williams), Jordan Katz (DeLa Soul, Ghost Face Killah), Yayo Morales (Azar Lawrence) and Ethan Phillips (Fitz and The Tantrums, Orgone). The album was produced by Adams with recording engineer James Brack, mixing engineer Jack Miele and mastered by Joe Causey.

Track List:

01) No More Waiting

02) Jinx Tattoo

03) Crawlin' With Vipers

04) Mac Champion

05) Change It Up

06) Looking Back

07) Rosalie

08) Stick Figures

09) Why Not Make Believe

10) I Got News For You

DAGNASTERPUS CREDITS: