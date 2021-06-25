Six Degrees Records Releases Self-Titled Debut Album From DAGNASTERPUS
The Dagnasterpus has landed. The anticipated debut record from TREE ADAMS' new groove powerhouse DAGNASTERPUS is now available on all major streaming platforms. The ten tracks feature nimble horns, grimy beats and gritty vocals. The self-titled album was released today by SIX DEGREES RECORDS.
"This album is a collection of immersive tales and some observations about our shared experience in a painful year," says Adams. "It's a giant exhale of gratitude, the exuberant culmination of several years of musical collaborations with great friends and musicians in New Orleans and Los Angeles."
DAGNASTERPUS was created by former frontman of The Hatters and award-winning composer Tree Adams. The band's namesake represents a benevolent, mythical creature: part Poseidon, part Octopus and part Buddha. Recorded in both in Los Angeles and New Orleans, the record showcases an all-star lineup of featured players from New Orleans and Los Angeles like Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers, The Meters), Joe Ashlar (Dr John, Stanton Moore Trio), Eric Bolivar (Anders Osborne, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Bob Weir), Carl Sealove (Bob Dylan, Glen Campbell), Shaunte Palmer (Steel Pulse, Earth Wind and Fire), David Ralicke (Beck, Lucinda Williams), Jordan Katz (DeLa Soul, Ghost Face Killah), Yayo Morales (Azar Lawrence) and Ethan Phillips (Fitz and The Tantrums, Orgone). The album was produced by Adams with recording engineer James Brack, mixing engineer Jack Miele and mastered by Joe Causey.
Track List:
01) No More Waiting
02) Jinx Tattoo
03) Crawlin' With Vipers
04) Mac Champion
05) Change It Up
06) Looking Back
07) Rosalie
08) Stick Figures
09) Why Not Make Believe
10) I Got News For You
DAGNASTERPUS CREDITS:
- Record Label: Six Degrees Records
- James Brack - Recrecoding Engineer
- Jack Miele - Mixing Engineer
- Joe Causey - Mastered By
- Tree Adams - Produced By
- Tree Adams - Guitar, Lead vocals
- Cyril Neville - Percussion, Vocals
- Joe Ashlar - Keyboards
- Eric Bolivar - Drums
- Yayo Morales- Drums
- Wally Ingram - Percussion
- Carl Sealove - Bass
- Shaunte Palmer - Trombone
- David Ralicke - Sax
- Jordan Katz - Trumpet
- Ethan Phillips - Bass