Six Degree Records Releases Debut Single From DAGNASTERPUS

The DAGNASTERPUS is coming to town. Six Degrees Records released the debut single "CRAWLIN' WITH VIPERS" today from TREE ADAMS' new project DAGNASTERPUS. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms with the self-titled, debut album DAGNASTERPUS set to be released on June 25, 2021.

"Crawlin' With Vipers" is DAGNASTERPUS' first single, one of ten tracks on the record. "Crawlin' With Vipers" showcases Tree Adams' soulful, gritty vocals as he weaves the tale of a secret agent's mission gone sideways. New Orleans legend Cyril Neville (Neville Brothers and The Meters) is a featured guest on percussion and background vocals. The DAGNASTERPUS is a benevolent, mythical creature: part Poiseidon, part Octopus and part Buddha. The album was recorded both in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

"This album is a collection of immersive tales and observations about our shared experience in a painful year," says Adams. "It's a giant exhale of gratitude, the exuberant culmination of several years of musical collaborations with great friends and musicians in New Orleans and Los Angeles."

Created by former frontman of The Hatters and award-winning composer Tree Adams, the band DAGNASTERPUS features an amazing lineup of all-star players from New Orleans and Los Angeles like Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers, The Meters), Joe Ashlar (Dr John, Stanton Moore Trio), Eric Bolivar (Anders Osborne, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Bob Weir), Carl Sealove (Bob Dylan, Glen Campbell), Shaunte Palmer - (Steel Pulse, Earth Wind and Fire), David Ralicke (Beck, Lucinda Williams), Jordan Katz (DeLa Soul, Ghost Face Killah), Yayo Morales (Azar Lawrence) and Ethan Phillips (Fitz and The Tantrums, Orgone). The upcoming album was produced by Adams with recording engineer James Brack, mixing engineer Jack Miele and mastered by Joe Causey.

To download or stream "Crawlin' With Vipers" from the upcoming DAGNASTERPUS album visit: https://ffm.to/crawlinwithvipers

DAGNASTERPUS will be performing at this year's virtual FILO Festival on July 10, 2021.

DAGNASTERPUS CREDITS: